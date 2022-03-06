Rumor Look Back: Aug. 27 - Sept. 5, 2021

Welcome to the weekly Rumor Look Back, where we look at the rumors from six months ago and see which played out as originally stated. First, let’s take care of some outstanding rumors.

February 21, 2018

Rey Mysterio recently told Inside the Ropes that conversations with WWE are still open. It’s expected he’ll be back with the company at some point within the year.

He had already returned for the Royal Rumble. Then he would return for the Greatest Royal Rumble. And then he returned full time by the end of the year. (1/1)

March 26, 2018

The Observer reports that WWE is finally going to be moving ahead with a U.K. project this year, like a TV show and maybe even a Performance Center over there.

They opened the UK PC is early 2019. NXT UK is also still rolling. (1/1)

Garza, Jr. and Ultimo Ninja could be signing with WWE soon, per the Wrestling Observer Newsletter .

I made a note for myself that I had graded the Ultimo Ninja part. (I didn’t even know who that was when re-reading this years later and realized it was Humberto Carrillo.) Garza Jr., who was then Angel Garza and of course now just Angel did sign. In fact he’s teaming with his cousin Carrillo as Los Lotharios. (1/1)

August 13, 2021

Unless the release date of the WWE 2K22 is delayed, “a good percentage” of WWE’s recently released wrestlers will still appear in the game.

I sat on this for a couple weeks until the official rosters were all released and... yup. That’s a lot of released wrestlers. (1/1)

OK, now onto this week’s rumors.

August 27, 2021

Brock Lesnar’s new contract with WWE is expected to include eight matches over the next year and a half, per Fightful.

We’re up to five so far. WrestleMania will make six. And we’re only six months in so likely going to go over eight. But we’ll wait and see.

According to Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian, USA Network officials are not happy with WWE’s decision to stack the SmackDown roster with both Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch. WWE has assured the network this is temporary, and rosters will be reshuffled during the upcoming draft.

The rosters were shuffled up with Becky coming to Raw. Brock stayed on SmackDown but then worked both shows. Fox got Ronda though, which I’m sure USA didn’t love. (1/1)

Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer says there are many wrestlers across several promotions who have COVID and have “disappeared quietly” without their names coming out.

Disappeared quietly meaning they were released from their respective promotions? Sounds like mob talk. “Make him disappear quietly.”

Meltzer also indicated that Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi is eventually going to happen. The reason it wasn’t booked for AEW’s All Out is because NJPW needed Tanahashi, and there were “other political things in play.”

We’ll give it another six months. I would love to see it, but it hasn’t happened yet.

PW Insider noted that with Adam Cole and Karrion Kross gone from NXT, Johnny Gargano will now be positioned as the top heel on the brand, with Pete Dunne and Roderick Strong right behind him.

I would not consider Gargano the top heel in the time before his contract ran out. This read likes a pre-2.0 plan that never happen. (0/1)

August 28, 2021

This week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter says WWE are no longer scouting indie wrestling talent and are content to leave that scene to AEW. While it’s also been part of their approach, and their approach could change at any time, the current focus is on aesthetics over experience. The goal is to teach people with the “right look” how to wrestle the WWE way.

That seems to be the way they’re going, but we don’t know if they gave up scouting the indies completely. The upcoming WrestleMania try-outs don’t have indie talent. But that doesn’t mean they’re not going to keep an eye on the scene to make sure there isn’t someone that fits what they are looking for.

Thursday’s Amazon live stream which featured Adam Cole & Johnny Gargano promoting Mattel’s WWE toylines was filmed two weeks ago, says PW Insider. So it doesn’t change anything about Cole’s contract status. His deal expired yesterday (Fri., Aug. 27).

That did not indicate any change in his contract status. (1/1)

According to The Observer, last Wednesday’s Dynamite had “a weaker lineup than planned” because two wrestlers tested positive for COVID (both are fully vaccinated and weren’t showing any symptoms), 2point0’s Matt Lee wife was given the week off as his wife recently gave birth, and the change of plans regarding Gangrel .

COVID throwing a wrench in to wrestling plans since 2020. And all of our plans. This may be a bit of a hot take, but this pandemic kind of sucks.

An Andrew Zarian tweet saying All Out will have “a few surprises” led to speculation about Bryan Danielson, Ruby Soho, and others appearing at AEW’s Sept. 5 PPV.

Danielson and Soho both debuted, as did Adam Cole. (2/2)

Braun Strowman could be heading to Impact, per the WON.

More like Control Your Narrative, who just announced a kind of TV deal. I think at the time, this would be considered a surprise. Strowman is a monster of a man who is decent enough in the ring to step right into the role of Goliath for any company. He’d have a place a monster in AEW. He’d have one in Impact, likely as a top guy. Opting to go in on CYN was surprising. We’ll have to wait and see how it goes for him. (0/1)

August 30, 2021

Ringside News claims The Rock likely won’t be at WrestleMania 38 but is almost certainly going to be wrestling at WrestleMania 39 .

We’ll have to wait and see if he shows up as a guest at 38. And will have to wait a while on 39.

There have been some advertisements indicating Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair for the SmackDown women’s championship will take place at Extreme Rules next month.

It ended in a no contest. They’re going to do it again at WrestleMania this year. (1/1)

On her Twitch, Paige claimed she is planning to come back to wrestling but wants to keep it a surprise whenever it does happen. She also said her WWE deal comes up in June 2022.

We’ll give it a bit.

WWE Network News notes that John Cena will be the next guest on Steve Austin’s “Broken Skull Sessions” podcast.

For some reason, it did not happen and Seth Rollins took his place. (0/1)

A report from Ringside News claimed Jim Ross would be scaling back his commentary duties to do different work for AEW but the Wrestling Observer notes that Tony Khan said that is inaccurate.

Tony is the boss, and he was not lying.

August 31, 2021

Due to concerns about how COVID could impact their debut in New York on Sept. 22, Cassidy Haynes of Bodyslam.net says AEW has decided to move up Bryan Danielson’s first appearance to All Out . Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez also heard from sources that the former Daniel Bryan will debut at Sunday’s PPV.

Danielson debuted at All Out. (1/1)

Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg is planned for Crown Jewel next month, per WrestleVotes.

It was a grudge match that Goldberg won. (1/1)

While it’s not 100%, PW Insider says WWE hopes to have Sasha Banks back by the Super SmackDown taping at Madison Square Garden on Sept. 10.

It looks like she didn’t make it back for that show.

Fightful Select reports Adam Cole has not re-signed with WWE, and after his deal expired last Friday is expected to field offers from other companies.

He did not re-sign. (1/1)

Insider claims WWE sent an email on Monday morning stating that Adam Cole is no longer with the company. The Observer said several of their sources who would be on the distribution list for such a memo didn’t get it, but they don’t doubt Cole is indeed done with WWE.

I can’t speak to any emails, but as said above, he was no longer with them.

September 1, 2021

The Charlotte Flair/Nia Jax match on Monday’s Raw was exactly what it looked like, says PW Insider. A communication breakdown led to real punches and slaps being thrown. Flair & Jax got back on the same page to finish the match, and there was no trouble backstage afterwards.

Jax has since been released, though this had nothing to do with it.

Miz was not backstage at Raw on Monday night, according to Insider. There’s no word on why he missed the show.

Dude has a lot of irons in the fire. Maybe he was working on one of his other projects.

NXT is being “very tight-lipped” about the upcoming NXT rebrand, according to Fightful Select. Even top talent being “kept in the dark” as to what changes are in store for the show.

Always good to work a show and have idea what’s coming.

CM Punk is officially retired from MMA, reports MMA Fighting. He notified UFC of his decision and was removed from their anti-doping program testing pool earlier this year.

Well of course.

It sounds like AEW is considering moving Full Gear off its announced Sat., Nov. 6 date. Competition that night is the issue. UFC has a loaded show in Madison Square Garden that night, and Canelo Alvarez is boxing in Las Vegas.

It was the following week. (1/1)

September 2, 2021

Regarding the report Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard will handle production duties on the rebranded NXT, Fightful Select says talent hasn’t heard that news, and didn’t see McMahon or Prichard at last week’s tapings. “Influential producer Jamie Noble” has been around the Performance Center more often lately.

I was already about to tap out on NXT at this point, but word of this didn’t help. (I gave 2.0 a short try but didn’t stick with it.)

Fightful notes Prichard will be at the PC this weekend, and not all talent have been told to be there when he is.

I think the talent told they didn’t need to show up should have been worried.

A source told Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian that “Vince has been hands-on and will continue moving forward.”

It makes sense in the fact that they should be on the same page with NXT & and main roster, but it still is a bummer how NXT changed.

After positive reaction to the 2020 & 2021 versions, Fightful Select reports WrestleMania 38 will again be a two night affair.

It was, which I’m all for. (1/1)

WWE recently filed a trademark for “Queens Crown Tournament”, which is believed to be for the Queen of the Ring tournament rumored to be concluding at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia next month.

That was where they used the name. (1/1)

September 3, 2021

As far as the NXT rebrand is concerned, WrestleVotes was told the day-to-day operations of NXT are still in the hands of Triple H, HBK, etc. It’s the look of the television product that will have Vince McMahon’s fingerprints on it.

Is Triple H doing anything with NXT any more? Or has he not returned at all since his procedure?

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer indicated that Vince’s side is taking over “the big picture stuff” in NXT. He heard the new NXT logo came from Kevin Dunn.

Does it feel more main roster for the folks who are still watching?

After talking to people in WWE, Meltzer got the sense there was more blame on Charlotte Flair than Nia Jax for their match devolving into a shoot on Raw this week.

Charlotte doesn’t seem to be the most liked person backstage, but of course we’re only going on rumors.

Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian doesn’t believe that “travel issues” are the real reason the Andrade vs. PAC match was pulled from All Out . Meltzer is also skeptical, saying he thinks the match was pulled for the same reason that Sasha Banks is currently off WWE television.

COVID?

Following up on Britt Baker’s troll segment on Dynamite this week, Fightful was told that she has in fact recently signed an extension with AEW.

Good for her. Hope she got herself a pay raise.

September 4, 2021

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter commented on a previous report The Rock was a lock for WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles, saying it still depends on his schedule. They do say Brock Lesnar’s new deal is for 8 - 12 matches and likely ensures he’ll be at WrestleMania 38 .

Brock will be at Mania 38. (1/1)

This week’s Newsletter also walks back the report from Observer Radio’s Bryan Alvarez that Vince McMahon & Bruce Prichard will be producing NXT. McMahon, Prichard, Nick Khan, Kevin Dunn & John Laurinaitis may have “more influence” on how high level talent is used and future releases, but the week-to-week booking & production will still be handled by Triple H’s team.

A split rumor. (1/2)

A talent meeting was reportedly held to assure the roster Prichard & McMahon are not taking over the brand.

But if it goes through them, they kind of are.

A WWE source who works closely with McMahon & Prichard told Fightful Select they doubt the men would have time add producing NXT to their already packed schedules.

That’s a good point. Both dudes work a ton as it is.

AEW has hired a Head of Global Programming and Partnerships to spearhead their international expansion, says PW Insider.

We haven’t seen too much of this yet, though much of this is likely securing TV deals in other countries.

This week: 13/17 - 76%

August 2021: 33/49 - 67%

Overall: 4,079/7,196 - 56.7%

Have a great week, everyone!