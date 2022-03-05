Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Rumors for the Day:
- Contrary to the report his talks with the company “fizzled out”, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports WWE creative is currently working on plans for Cody Rhodes’ return.
- Along the same lines, a Ringside News source says Rhodes is scheduled to be a part of WrestleMania: “If it’s changed, no one has told us yet or corrected the internal documents.”
- The Observer chimed in on Asuka and Bayley’s statuses. This week’s Newsletter notes Asuka is cleared after shoulder surgery, while Bayley isn’t cleared yet “but should be shortly.”
- The WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal is returning to this year’s card, per WON. However, the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal isn’t planned for WrestleMania 38. It will instead take place on either the Mar. 28 episode of Raw or the Apr. 1 episode of SmackDown.
- Chris Jericho filed a trademark for the term “Sports Entertainer”.
