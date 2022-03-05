Who’s left?

In her short career, Jade Cargill has done everything right.

She’s trained with the right people, signed with the right company, picked the right manager, gotten in the right matches.

She’s undefeated, racking up nearly 30 wins in singles competition, and frankly seemed unstoppable even before she tore through the TBS Championship tournament, defeating women of the caliber of Thunder Rosa and Ruby Soho in matches that would have made a ten-year veteran sweat.

Jade works hard to capitalize on her natural talent, to be clear, but success has come early and often for her.

Her challenger’s path has been significantly more circuitous.

Tay Conti’s strong judo background earned her a contract with WWE, but despite a loose alliance with the Undisputed ERA, her NXT run saw her featured inconsistently at best and never truly able to gain any real momentum towards a title shot, and eventually released as part of the first wave of pandemic-era cuts in April of 2020.

AEW immediately made a play for the Brazilian grappler, and Daily’s Place proved to be a welcoming home as she immediately formed a tag team with Anna Jay and, while her televised matches against established stars ended in losses more often than not, she cleaned up on the YouTube shows and ensured her win percentage would remain healthy.

And indeed, with a more consistent presence and some wins under her belt, Tay’s talent has shone and she’s earned herself multiple title matches for the AEW Women’s World Championship, so when Jade Cargill crowed on Dynamite a few weeks ago about having no challengers left, Tay took offense and answered the call, and now she finds herself at a natural crossroads as she challenges for the TBS Championship.

If Conti loses, maybe it’s evidence that she just can’t win the big one when it matters. If she wins, she takes not just the title, but the prize of being the woman who ended Jade Cargill’s undefeated streak.

Cargill’s reaction to a loss, meanwhile, could define the whole rest of her career. Does she take it on the chin and grind twice as hard? Does she sulk and end up in a slump? And a win, well, a win only adds to her legend as her streak rolls on.

Can Jade keep her undefeated streak rolling or will Conti get her first taste of pro wrestling gold?