- Cassidy Haynes of BodySlam.net was told that Cody Rhodes’ talks with WWE have “fizzled out.” One source said there is hope Cody can return to AEW, possibly in a new role related to Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor.
- According to PW Insider, WWE was interested in purchasing ROH when the promotion announced its hiatus late last year. The two sides had talks in December, but those talks ended without a deal.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer adds that Triple H tried to convince Vince McMahon to buy ROH in early 2018. McMahon ultimately wanted to “buy somebody bigger.” WWE tried to buy NJPW, Stardom, NOAH, and AAA, but they weren’t willing to pay the right price to make it happen.
- Per Fightful, Darby Allin has been shooting content for a WarnerMedia reality show titled “Darby’s Day Off” that involves death-defying stunts. There have also been talks of additional WarnerMedia reality shows for other AEW wrestlers.
- Ringside News was told that Elias is in “creative purgatory” right now. There are no ideas being pitched for his return to WWE television.
