A “a tenured member of the creative team” told Ringside News that while Vince McMahon wants Steve Austin back in WWE more often, Stone Cold’s segment at WrestleMania 38 is a “One time deal. As of now.”

WWE plans to return to Saudi Arabia in late September, and Andrew Zarian’s source says that show will likely be TLC 2022.

According to Fightful Select, AEW’s head of talent relations Christopher Daniels told Marko Stunt his contract wouldn’t be renewed due to the company’s growing roster and “budget cuts”. Stunt was also told plans changed for Jurassic Express, the group he’d been a part when AEW launched.

The issues between Tony Khan & MJF over MJF’s interview with Ariel Helwani have been settled, per Wrestling Observer.

On Fightful’s Backstage Report podcast, Sean Ross Sapp said MJF’s frustrated because several people who AEW signed after him are now earning “way more” money than he does.

