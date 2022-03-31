Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

First a moment before we dive headlong into our WrestleMania weekend festivities to acknowledge that this edition of Sermon on the Mat happens to fall on Trans Day of Visibility.

Being a proud and eminently visible trans woman, it’s a day that’s near and dear to my heart, and given that our entire slate of shows this week are happening in Texas, where trans kids are under attack by the state government, I had to take a moment to say something about it.

Especially since there are more and more and higher profile trans, nonbinary, and generally gender-y wrestlers, from Nyla Rose to Max the Impaler, from Edith Surreal to Dark Sheik. We’re here on all levels of the business and we’re not going anywhere, no matter how hard the forces of social conservatism push to legislate us out of existence.

Now, let’s all find something new to watch!

Coming soon...

Glory Pro Cemetery Gates (Mar. 31, 11 am CT)

Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Kody Lane (Loser Leaves the Neighborhood Match) Carlos Romo vs. Danny Jones vs. Myron Reed vs. Shane Sabre Jake Something vs. Max the Impaler Janai Kai vs. Tootie Lynn Bryan Keith vs. Mike Outlaw Alpha Omega (Camaro Jackson & Kenny Alfonso) vs. Fly Def (Warren Johnson & Zack Mason) vs. Technical Difficulties (Moses the Deliverer & Rahim de la Suede) vs. The Hustle and the Muscle (Karam & Xavier Walker) Grindhouse (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. No Remorse Corps (Davey Richards & Rocky Romero) Allie Katch vs. Laynie Luck (Submission Match) “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Josh Alexander

Glory Pro have some primo real estate at this year’s Collective, setting the tone and kicking the whole thing off! The new-look Besties face off against a freshly out of mothballs No Remorse Corps, Katch and Luck go to submission war, and Adams and Lane put it all on the line as the loser will literally have to sell his house and move out!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 (Mar. 31, 3 pm CT)

Bad Dude Tito vs. Royce Isaacs Ninja Mack vs. Yoya Janai Kai vs. Masha Slamovich “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Yuya Uemura Marina Shafir vs. Zeda Zhang Timothy Thatcher vs. JR Kratos John Hennigan vs. Simon Grimm Alex Coughlin vs. SLADE JONAH vs. Josh Barnett Biff Busick vs. Jon Moxley Chris Dickinson vs. Minoru Suzuki

The Collective rolls on and Bloodsport is back baby! Busick/Moxley! Dickinson/Suzuki! Fine shoot style wrestling action as you like it!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

Mark Hitchcock Memorial SuperShow (Mar. 31, 8 pm CT)

Athena vs. Mia Yim Biff Busick vs. Minoru Suzuki Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. the Rottweilers (Homicide & Low-Ki) Bandido vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Timothy Thatcher vs. Tomohiro Ishii Ace Austin, Black Taurus, & Jonathan Gresham vs. Laredo Kid, Michael Oku, & Rey Horus Atsushi Onita, ???, ???, ???, & ??? vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet, ???, ???, ???, & ???

And of course the WrestleCon stream of shows is going strong as ever! Three of the six I won’t be covering here as they’ve got the big guns of AAA, NJPW, and Impact in, but the lineup for everything else is stacked as ever. Thatcher/Ishii is my obvious favorite, but the traditional ten man tag pits Onita and PCO in a clash of legends!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Pt. 1 (Mar. 31, 8 pm CT)

Alex Colon (c) vs. John Wayne Murdoch (GCW Ultraviolent Championship) Briscoes (Jay & Mark Briscoe) vs. H8 Club (Matt Tremont & Nick Gage) (c) vs. Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner & Matthew Justice) (GCW Tag Team Championship) AR Fox vs. Blake Christian Allie Katch vs. Mickie James Joey Janela vs. X-Pac AJ Gray vs. Jon Moxley (c) (GCW World Championship)

The Collective rolls on and Joey Janela’s Spring Break is back and better than ever! Janela vs. Pac in a generational dream match, Mickie James comes to GCW and more!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

GCW Planet Death (Mar. 31, 11:59 pm CT)

Bam Sullivan vs. SLADE Neil Diamond Cutter vs. Shane Mercer AKIRA vs. Cole Radrick Jimmy Lloyd vs. Sadika Brandon Kirk vs. Sawyer Wreck Man Man Pondo vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas

More action from the Collective, as Nick Gage hosts a midnight massacre of ultraviolence!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

JCW vs. LA Fights (Apr. 1, 11 am CT)

B-Boy vs. Grim Reefer Charles Mason vs. Dark Sheik Marcus Mathers vs. Nick Wayne Billie Starkz vs. Sandra Moone Alec Price vs. Jack Cartwheel Big Vin vs. Juicy Finau Cole Radrick vs. Kevin Blackwood

Team JCW (Bam Sullivan, Charlie Tiger, Edith Surreal, Ellis Taylor, Janai Kai, Jordan Oliver, SLADE, & Yoya) vs. Team LA Fights (Hunter Freeman, Jordan Cruz, Ju Dizz, Lucas Riley, Matt Vandagriff, Titus Alexander) (Super Series of Survivals Elimination Match)

It’s New Jersey vs. California in the heart of Texas! I couldn’t hunt down all the members of Team LA Fights in the eliminator, but it’s sure to be a hoot!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

Zicky Dice’s Trouble in Paradise 2 (Apr. 1, 1 pm CT)

Carlie Bravo vs. Darian Bengston vs. Jah-C vs. Levi Shapiro vs. Lord Crewe vs. Keita Murray (Scramble Match) Black Taurus vs. Lince Dorado EFFY vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Bear vs. Masha Slamovich Rich Swann vs. Scotty 2 Hotty

I’m sorry, what? Masha Slamovich is wrestling an actual bear? And it’s free on Twitch? C’mon. C’mon!

Stream it live on Twitch, folks.

GCW For the Culture (Apr. 1, 3 pm CT)

HitMaker Z (AJ Francis & Tehuti Miles) vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards & Shane Taylor) 2 Cold Scorpio vs. Bryan Keith Billy Dixon vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas AJ Gray vs. Darius Lockhart MJ Jenkins vs. Trish Adora JTG vs. Rich Swann “Big Swole” Aerial Monroe vs. Tasha Steelz (c) (Impact Knockouts Championship)

For the Culture is back and bringing you the best Black talent the indies have to offer, and this time with a Knockouts Championship defense, no less!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

Zelo Pro Texas (Apr. 1, 3 pm CT)

Big Jon Crowley & Hornswoggle vs. Country Air (Doc Simmons & Zach Hendrix) Alex Gracia vs. Blair Onyx vs. Danika Della Rouge vs. Machiko vs. Missa Kate vs. Viva Van (Fool’s Gold Gauntlet) Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. Natural Classics (Stevie & Tome Filip) “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Steven Wolf Hyan vs. Shazza McKenzie Chelsea Green vs. Rachael Ellering Davey Richards vs. Simon Gotch GPA & Laynie Luck vs. Pretty Proper (Lady Frost & Victor Benjamin)

Of course there’s plenty of action outside the two big streams of shows this weekend, folks, and Zelo Pro is bringing it with an all-star card for you right here!

Keep an eye on Zelo Pro’s social media for release info, folks.

Gringo Loco’s WRLD on Lucha (Apr. 1, 7:30 pm CT)

Pagano vs. Sadika Psicosis vs. Tony Deppen Aeroboy vs. Chris Carter vs. Drago Kid vs. Golden Dragon vs. Octagon, Jr. vs. Shane Mercer (Scramble Match) AR Fox vs. Ninja Mack Team Gringo (Abismo Negro, Jr., Demonic Flamita, & Gringo Loco vs. Team Laredo (ASF, Laredo Kid, & Rey Horus) Jack Cartwheel vs. Johnny Caballero Dr. Wagner, Jr. vs. Psycho Clown

Back to the Collective, Gringo Loco has used GCW’s resources to put on a hell of a lucha libre show, with every flavor of lucha in full effect!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

NPU MurderMania (Apr. 1, 8 pm CT)

KiLynn King & Sawyer Wreck vs. Lindsay Snow & Masha Slamovich Frank the Clown vs. Puf (Single Light Tube Deathmatch) Anthony Henry vs. Keita Murray Parrow vs. Taya Valkyrie MASADA vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas

No Peace Underground are bringing their brand of no-ring ultraviolence to Mania weekend and hell, you might just get to see Frank the Clown bleed!

Keep an eye on NPU’s social media for release info, folks.

Joey Janela’s Spring Break 6 Pt. 2: The Greatest Clusterfuck (Apr. 1, 11:59 pm CT)

Chris Dickinson vs. Matt Cardona Biff Busick vs. Tony Deppen “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet EFFY vs. Minoru Suzuki Buff Bagwell vs. Invisible Man vs. Guy Steel vs. Kamikaze vs. Sean Ross Sapp vs. a whole boatload of other folks (Clusterfuck)

And of course, it’s not Spring Break without the Clusterfuck, this year featuring unexpected but totally welcome queer ally Buff Bagwell! And speaking of queer... EFFY’s gonna be in a whole new world of mixed feelings fighting Minoru by god Suzuki!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

WrestleCon USA vs. the World (Apr. 2, 11 am CT)

Aeroboy, Aramis, & Arez vs. Caleb Konley, Flip Gordon, & Gringo Loco Big Damo vs. Calvin Tankman Bandido & Rey Horus vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Jessica Troy vs. Rachael Ellering Davey Richards vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey Abismo Negro, Jr. vs. La Hiedra vs. Mr. Iguana vs. Sam Adonis (c) (WW Lucha Championship) Michael Oku (c) vs. Rich Swann (RPW Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship)

And the last of the WrestleCon shows we’ll be checking on is another star-studded affair, and I’m especially jazzed for my dudes the WorkHorsemen to tango with two of lucha’s finest!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

EFFY’s Big Gay Brunch (Apr. 2, 11 am CT)

Carlos Romo vs. Jai Vidal AC Mack & Ashton Starr vs. Brooke Valentine & Devon Monroe vs. MSP (Aiden Aggro & Danger Kid) vs. Petty in Pink (Dillon McQueen & Kenzie Paige) Billy Dixon vs. Keita Murray Edith Surreal vs. Max the Impaler Dark Sheik vs. Parrow Allie Katch vs. Fandango EFFY vs. Pimpinella Escarlata

And of course, it wouldn’t be the Collective if we didn’t sit down for a Big Gay Brunch together! Surreal/Impaler and Sheik/Parrow are my two standouts but c’mon, all of this is gonna be good gay fun, check it out!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

MPW Bangerz Only (Apr. 2, 3 pm CT)

Thunder Rosa vs. Trish Adora Jennacide & KiLynn King vs. Madi Wrenkowski & Rache Chanel Jody Threat vs. La Rosa Negra Allie Katch vs. JP Harlow Lindsay Snow vs. Masha Slamovich Janai Kai vs. Tasha Steelz Jazmin Allure & Renegade Twins (Charlette & Robyn Renegade) vs. Laynie Luck & the Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) Holidead (c) vs. LuFisto (MPW Championship)

And then Mission Pro bring us a card full of hype-as-hell women’s action, all capped off with Holidead defending the title against the living legend herself, LuFisto!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

UP Mulligan (Apr. 2, 7:30 pm CT)

Ace Perry vs. Everett Cross vs. Jake Something vs. “Hoodfoot” Mo Atlas vs. Sam Stackhouse vs. the Whisper (Scramble Match) Billie Starkz vs. Kristian Robinson Bryan Keith vs. Kevin Blackwood vs. Lexus Montez Cincinatti’s Most Wanted (Aaron Williams & Lord Crewe) (c) vs. YoKai (Janai Kai & Yoya) (UP Tag Team Championship) Jeffrey John vs. ??? vs. ??? vs. ??? (Gauntlet Match) Charlie Tiger vs. Robert Martyr Big Vin vs. Casanova Valentine (Deathmatch) TIM vs. Tre LaMar (c) (OWA Heavyweight Championship) Alex Colon vs. Kevin Giza (c) (UP Hardcore Championship) Cole Radrick (c) vs. “Speedball” Mike Bailey (UP Heavyweight Championship)

Unsanctioned Pro bring their brand of Ohio pro wrestling to the Collective, featuring a stacked card and a gauntlet match with Jeffrey John’s career on the line!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

BLP Norm (Apr. 2, 11:59 pm CT)

Faces of Fear (Meng & the Barbarian) vs. WorkHorsemen (Anthony Henry & JD Drake) Carlos Romo, Davey Richards, & Kevin Blackwood vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor & Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Black Taurus vs. Blake Christian Anthony Greene vs. Alex Zayne Big Damo vs. “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell Charlie Haas vs. EFFY “Big Beef” Gnarls Garvin vs. Levi Everett Billie Starkz vs. Shazza McKenzie Jake Something (c) vs. Pierre Carl Ouellet (BLP Heavyweight Championship)

Last but not least, Black Label Pro close the Collective out in style! You got legends fighting top stars, you got clash of styles matchups, you got a big bucket of good old fashioned friendly violent fun!

Stream it live on FITE, folks.

Free matches here!

LJ Cleary vs. OJMO vs. Robbie X vs. Shane Strickland

Starting off hot with this four-way eliminator from Over the Top Wrestling, check it out!

Kings of the District vs. Suge D & Trish Adora

And from Beyond we’ve got a sturdy slab of mixed-gender tag team action for you, enjoy!

Leyla Hirsch vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

Last but not least, we’re sticking with Beyond for this slice of technical wrestling excellence, don’t miss it!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.