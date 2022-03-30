Aerostar & Drago to challenge for NWA tag titles on AAA PPV

AAA is crossing the border to partake in the WrestleMania week extravaganza in Dallas, TX. They are putting on a show as only they can with clowns, bulls, iguanas, pumas, ninjas, dragons, spacemen, and other oddities.

Grandes gladiadores de #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide llegan a @Wrestlecon

Lo puedes disfrutar totalmente EN VIVO por @FiteTV



https://t.co/Gid5Noeir9



Disponible en inglés y español. pic.twitter.com/pymMLrBTsS — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 30, 2022

AAA Invades WrestleCon will feature the usual wild antics and amazing athleticism of lucha libre, but there are two matches in particular that caught my eye. Aerostar and Drago are back together as super friends to challenge La Rebelion for the NWA World Tag Team Championship. That is a very cool forbidden door offering. The cruiserweight championship bout on the card has match-of-the-year potential within the context of AAA. Laredo Kid, Bandido, and Flamita are high-flyers of the highest magnitude. Don’t doubt their ability to put on a dandy.

The lineup for AAA Invades WrestleCon includes:

Psycho Clown vs. Taurus

AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Bandido vs. Flamita

Laredo Kid (c) vs. Bandido vs. Flamita No DQ: Pagano, Drago Kid, & Jack Cartwheel vs. Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco, & Puma King

Pagano, Drago Kid, & Jack Cartwheel vs. Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco, & Puma King NWA World Tag Team Championship: Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 (c) vs. Aerostar & Drago

Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 (c) vs. Aerostar & Drago Octagon Jr., Aramis, & Mr. Iguana vs. Arez, Abismo Negro Jr., & Faby Apache

Taya, Niño Hamburguesa, & Microman vs. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo, & La Hiedra

AAA Invades WrestleCon takes place Thursday, March 31. The broadcast is available for viewing through Fite TV.

Are you interesting in checking out this show?