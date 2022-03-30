Aerostar & Drago to challenge for NWA tag titles on AAA PPV

AAA is crossing the border to partake in the WrestleMania week extravaganza in Dallas, TX. They are putting on a show as only they can with clowns, bulls, iguanas, pumas, ninjas, dragons, spacemen, and other oddities.
Grandes gladiadores de #LuchaLibreAAA Worldwide llegan a @Wrestlecon— Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 30, 2022
Lo puedes disfrutar totalmente EN VIVO por @FiteTV
https://t.co/Gid5Noeir9
Disponible en inglés y español. pic.twitter.com/pymMLrBTsS
AAA Invades WrestleCon will feature the usual wild antics and amazing athleticism of lucha libre, but there are two matches in particular that caught my eye. Aerostar and Drago are back together as super friends to challenge La Rebelion for the NWA World Tag Team Championship. That is a very cool forbidden door offering. The cruiserweight championship bout on the card has match-of-the-year potential within the context of AAA. Laredo Kid, Bandido, and Flamita are high-flyers of the highest magnitude. Don’t doubt their ability to put on a dandy.
The lineup for AAA Invades WrestleCon includes:
- Psycho Clown vs. Taurus
- AAA Cruiserweight Championship: Laredo Kid (c) vs. Bandido vs. Flamita
- No DQ: Pagano, Drago Kid, & Jack Cartwheel vs. Sam Adonis, Gringo Loco, & Puma King
- NWA World Tag Team Championship: Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666 (c) vs. Aerostar & Drago
- Octagon Jr., Aramis, & Mr. Iguana vs. Arez, Abismo Negro Jr., & Faby Apache
- Taya, Niño Hamburguesa, & Microman vs. Rey Escorpion, Mini Abismo, & La Hiedra
AAA Invades WrestleCon takes place Thursday, March 31. The broadcast is available for viewing through Fite TV.
Are you interesting in checking out this show?
