Hardy Boys coming to AAA for Triplemania XXX Chapter 2

AAA is making a splash with three Triplemania events this year in honor of their 30th anniversary. AAA scored a major scoop of international talent by bringing in the Young Bucks for Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 on April 30 in Monterrey. They followed up that announcement with a Hall of Fame brother combo coming to Triplemania XXX Chapter 2 on June 18 in Tijuana.

Welcome Los Hermanos Hardy. Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy are booked for Triplemania XXX Chapter 2. Their opponents are also brothers. The Hardys will be wrestling Dragon Lee and Dralistico.

That’s super cool matchmaking as an awesome bout I never considered until seeing it announced. If you’ve never seen Dragon Lee or Dralistico, rest assured that they are the real deal. In my opinion, Dragon Lee is in the conversation as best in the game today.

Dorian Roldan revealed more matches during the official press conference. The Tijuana show will have the semifinal bouts of the Ruleta de la Muerte mask vs. mask tournament. The opening round takes place at the Monterrey event on April 30. The Ruleta de la Muerte bouts include:

Psycho Clown vs. Canek

Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr.

LA Park vs. Villano IV

Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.

The losers advance to the Tijuana show on June 18. The final is scheduled for Triplemania XXX Chapter 3 in Mexico City on October 15. That’s where one luchador will lose his mask.

AAA isn’t leaving out the women for the Ruleta de la Muerte. Eight luchadores will compete in a cage match for the Tijuana show. The final two competitors will battle in a mask vs. mask conclusion on that same night. The names revealed so far include Lady Shani, La Hiedra, Sexy Star, Flammer, and Chik Tormenta.

There will be ten matches total for Triplemania XXX Chapter 2. The show will be available for viewing through Fite TV.

Are you excited to see the Hardy Boys enter AAA for lucha libre action?