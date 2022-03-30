AEW Dynamite Preview (March 30, 2022): Is it Toni Time Now?

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. Last week, CM Punk went one-on-one with FTR’s Dax Harwood, earning the coveted “this is awesome!” chant. Sting, Darby Allin, and The Hardys with an S took on AFO’s The Butcher & The Blade and Private Party in a tornado tag match that ended with a Stinger splash, a scorpion death drop, and a side effect. Goth kids everywhere celebrated. FTR disrespected The Gunn Club (sounds like a little caboose jealously if you ask me). Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley easily defeated The Varsity Blondes, and Julia couldn’t be bothered to care one iota. William Regal joined them in the ring to celebrate their win as Moxley formally dubbed them The Blackpool Combat Club. MJF had a lot of choice words for Wardlow. Shawn Spears sat in a chair. Adam Cole defeated Jay Lethal and then called out the champ. Sammy Guevara & Tay Conti reminded Dan Lambert that they are young and hot and he is old and gross. Leyla Hirsh won her bout against Red Velvet (with some help from an exposed turnbuckle), much to the displeasure of Kris Statlander. Thunder Rosa’s championship celebration was cut short by Vicki Guerrero and Nyla Rose. And finally, The Jericho Appreciation Society got their first win as a stable again AEW’s favorite punching bag, The Dark Order.

This Week’s Headliner:

The Owen Hart Cup Tournament begins tonight when The Bunny takes on Tony Khan’s latest surprise signing.

There are a lot, and I do mean A LOT, of extraordinarily talented unsigned women’s wrestlers out there, so it could be anyone. Some of the favorite guesses are Athena (FKA Ember Moon), who has already made waves with Thunder Rosa on the indies. Toni Storm gave WWE the big FU when she unceremoniously left the company and the country. She’d fit right in with the WWE ex-pat crowd! Nixon Newell (FKA Tegan Nox), who never got to reach her full potential in WWE due to injuries and an untimely release. And of Mia Yim, who also never got the proper attention in WWE due to being named RECKONING for most of her time there. Oh, she’s also married to Keith Lee, who already has an AEW contract. Of course, there are some unsigned favorites that have been on AEW tv before, like Maki Itoh.

Honestly, all of those names sound incredible, and I’d like to see each and every one of them in AEW soon. Personally, I hope it’s Toni Time, though, so I can tweet, “Oh NOW it’s Toni Time.” but that’s more of a me thing I suppose.

The Title Scene:

Hopefully, The World Women’s Champion will get a chance to actually celebrate her historic win tonight! And maybe get a few shots in on Nyla & Vickie. It would be nice if this turned into an actual feud and not just a one-off match. Nyla has been off TV for too long, and Thunder Rosa deserves a good feud to solidify her as the new AEW Women’s Champion.

All I know is that we’re 100% going to be shown the picture of a naked Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara posing with the TNT Championship, and we’re going to hear Dan Lambert’s hot takes about it. Aside from that nightmare, Scorpio Sky shut down the TNT Championship open challenge last week on Rampage. “If you want an open shot, you’re gonna have to get it the hard way. Consider the open door closed.” It could be a great time for someone from Dark to show up on TV! Let’s get some new blood in the TNT title scene.

Well, it looks like The Battle of The Adams isn’t over just yet. Last week, Adam Cole called out Hangman Adam Page and said he’s not done gunning for The World Championship. Adam Page isn’t one to say no to a challenger, but Cole might have some stiff competition! After his win on Dynamite last week, CM Punk alluded to wanting a belt. He’s been back in the game for a little while now, and frankly, it’s shocking he hasn’t gone for the big belt yet. We’ll just have to wait and see how The Champ responds.

The Tag Team Champions have to deal with their reDRagon problem soon. reDragon has their sights on the championships, and it looks like they are willing to beat up the entire division to get them!

TBS Champion is building an army of Baddies on Twitter. Honestly, she’s done more for the AEW PR department re: women’s wrestling, that #AEWHeels ever did. Jade’s That Bitch for a reason. On a serious note, AEW has been getting some heat from having so many wrestlers on their roster that are not on the main two shows. Using the TBS championship to bring some of those women from Dark onto television would be a good use of the title. They’ve done it before, and they should do it again.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Sting will be in Darby Allin’s corner tonight when he wrestles the leader of the AFO, Andrade El Idolo. If ever a match was set up for maximum shenanigans, it’s this one.

-FTR is set to wrestle the Gunn Club Ass Boys tonight. Look, FTR is all about taking wrestling seriously now, and step one is to wrestle a team everyone calls The Ass Boys. Naturally.

-More delicious violence from The Blackpool Combat Club.

-How does Wardlow react not only to MJF’s promo calling him a “piggy”, but to the fact that he doesn’t actually have a job at AEW?

-Last week on Rampage, Danhausen failed to curse HOOK. That’s gotta be a real blow to the evil ego, right?

-The Jericho Appreciation Society got their first win last week, and you better believe they will be looking for another victim sooner rather than later.

-Jay Lethal and his identity crisis.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.