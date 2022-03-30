Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

PW Insider says WWE is bringing Shane McMahon to town for WrestleMania weekend, although they don’t know if that means he’ll be appearing on the show on either of the two nights.

Per Fightful Select, there is interest in AEW bringing Toni Storm in, with multiple wrestlers within the company pushing for it and many expecting it to happen.

Dave Meltzer speculates on Wrestling Observer Radio the reason Kevin Owens and Steve Austin are set to main event WrestleMania Saturday is because WWE doesn’t want to run the risk of anyone leaving after seeing Stone Cold.

According to PW Insider, the WrestleMania 38 stage reveal will happen on Thursday via a Dude Perfect video, and one idea was to throw a football through a target that sets off pyro to reveal everything.

On his Instagram, Miro said he’s in Brooklyn shooting a pilot, which could be why he’s still not back on AEW TV.

