- Vince McMahon’s appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today “is supposed to be a real interview, as opposed to a kayfabe filled one,” per Fightful Select.
- Alexa Bliss’ next storyline likely won’t start until after WrestleMania 38, according to PW Insider. The site also says Bayley will return to television after WrestleMania, and reiterated its previous report on Asuka.
- On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez said people in WWE were under the impression Tony Khan’s big announcement (which turned out to be the purchase of Ring of Honor) would be a streaming deal with HBO Max.
- WWE recently laid off one of Triple H’s top assistants, and Insider’s sources say it’s being taken as a sign he’s not “anywhere close” to being ready to return to his post as Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development, and may never return to working full-time.
- Bully Ray says he’ll be Steve Austin’s guest on an upcoming Broken Skull Sessions.
