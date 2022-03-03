Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance Flawless Victory (Mar. 3, 8 pm CT)

GPA vs. Matt Knicks Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) & Xavier Sky vs. Pick ‘N Pop (Darius Latrell & Koda Hernandez) & Project MONIX Kylie Rae vs. Storm Grayson

Freelance Wrestling are back and while we don’t have a full card we’ve got Chicago mainstays GPA and Knicks going to war and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

wXw Inner Circle / 16 Carat Gold 2022 / AMBITION 13 (Mar. 3-6)

—Inner Circle (Mar. 3, 7 pm CET)—

Goldenboy Santos & Vaughn Vertigo vs. Norman Harras & Sebastian Suave Gulyas Junior vs. Shigehiro Irie Ava Everett vs. Orsi Ace Romero vs. Dennis Dullnig Ender Kara vs. Fuminori Abe HCW Dojo (Dover, Icarus, Maverick, & Peter Tihanyi) vs. wXw Academy (James Runyan, Oskar Muenchow, Robert Dreissker, & the Rotation) (Elimination Tag Team Match)

—16 Carat Gold 2022 Night One (Mar. 4, 8 pm CET)—

Cara Noir vs. Vincent Heisenberg (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Fuminori Abe vs. Robert Dreissker (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Ace Romero vs. Maggot (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Aigle Blanc vs. Peter Tihanyi (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Dennis Dullnig vs. LuFisto (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Senza Volto vs. Shigehiro Irie (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Michael Knight vs. ??? (16 Carat Gold First Round Match) Bobby Gunns vs .Jonathan Gresham (16 Carat Gold First Round Match)

—AMBITION 13 (Mar. 5, 3 pm CET)—

Fuminori Abe vs. Oskar Muenchow (AMBITION 13 First Round Match) Bobby Gunns vs. Laurance Roman (AMBITION 13 First Round Match) Icarus vs. James Runyan (AMBITION 13 First Round Match) Ender Kara vs. Shigehiro Irie (AMBITION 13 First Round Match) Goldenboy Santos vs. Peter Tihanyi Fast Time Moodo vs. ??? (AMBITION Superfight) AMBITION 13 Semifinals and Finals

—16 Carat Gold 2022 Night Two (Mar. 5, 7:30 pm CET)—

16 Carat Gold Quarterfinals Rott und Flott (Michael Schenkenberg & Nikita Charisma) vs. ??? (wXw World Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders’ Gauntlet Match) Ava Everett vs. Iva Kolasky (c) (wXw Women’s Championship) Arrows of Hungary (Dover & Icarus) (c) vs. Fast Time Moodo & Stephanie Maze (wXw World Tag Team Championship) Absolute Andy (c) vs. ??? (wXw Shotgun Championship) Axel Tischer (c) vs. Jurn Simmons vs. Levaniel vs. Tristan Archer (wXw Unified World Wrestling Championship)

—16 Carat Gold 2022 Night One (Mar. 6, 5 pm CET)—

16 Carat Gold Semifinals & Finals

Not only is 16 Carat Gold back this year, but pandemic restrictions have let up enough to have a smattering of the usual foreign guests! Plus the usual other festivities, Inner Circle and AMBITION and such and the biggest weekend in mainland European indie wrestling is back, baby!

Check it out on wXwNOW!, folks.

ACTION The Movement Begins (Mar. 4, 7:30 pm ET)

“Baby Dragon” Erron Wade vs. ??? (Open Challenge) Matt Sells vs. Robert Martyr Adam Priest vs. BK Westbrook Ashton Starr vs. Bobby Flaco Suplex Science (Alex Kane & Damyan Tangra) vs. the Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) Dominic Garrini vs. Jaden Newman Arik Royal (c) vs. Kevin Ku (ACTION Championship) AC Mack (c) vs. Masha Slamovich (IWTV Independent Wrestling World Championship)

ACTION are back and AC Mack is defending the IWTV title on his home turf for the first time! Plus the Ace defends the ACTION title, an open challenge (ooh exciting) and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

NLS Is for Everyone (Mar. 5, 6 pm CT)

Angelo Carter vs. Chongo vs. Jack Moody vs. Lobo Okami vs. Mario Pardua Erich Schultz vs. Gary Jay AZZ (Gonzo & Hanz Carden) vs. C and C Destruction (Chris Miller & Cody James) vs. Casual Bandits (Adam Stallion & Kidd Bandit) vs. Von Engelands (Eden & Sid von Engeland) Joey Mayberry vs. MV Young (c) (Enjoy Championship) Aesop Mitchell vs. Mateo Valentine vs. Russell Rouge Doom Montgomery vs. Vic Capri Cameron Saturn vs. Davey Bang Don’t Die Miles (c) vs. Marshe Rockett (NWPW Championship) Alice Crowley vs. Heather Reckless vs. Kylie Rae Kota Holliday vs. Ziggy Haim Acid Jaz vs. Jax Johnson Anthony Henry vs. Sabin Gauge

I’m always a big proponent of watching shows full of folks you don’t really know to find some new favorites, so when this card full of up-and-comers being put on by Next Level Soldiers came across my proverbial desk I knew I’d have to feature it, and then I saw our handful of well-positioned established names (including my dude Anthony Henry), I was stoked!

Check it out when it hits IWTV in a couple weeks, folks.

SCI Scenic City Rumble 2022 (Mar. 5, 7:30 pm ET)

Arik Royal vs. Avery Good Kyle Matthews vs. Robert Martyr Squatting Dragons (“Baby Dragon” Erron Wade & Kody Manhorn) vs. Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) Jax Dane vs. Noah Hossman AJ Gray (c) vs. Jaden Newman (SUP Bonestorm Championship) Scenic City Rumble

Last but not least, the Scenic City’s dance card kicks off with the annual Scenic City Rumble! Everybody loves a rumble! Plus Royal vs. Good, Squatting Dragons vs. Violence is Forever, and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Arik Cannon vs. Danhausen vs. “All Ego” Ethan Page

Starting off nice and easy with this three-way from F1RST Wrestling featuring a real clash of egos, check it out!

Adam Priest vs. Invictus Khash

TERMINUS’ who pre-show stream from TERMINUS 2 is still up, which means you can watch all the preview content PLUS Priest vs. Khash, check it out!

Ava Everett & Ricky Smokes vs. Dirty Dango & Davienne

Last but not least we’ve got this mixed-gender clash from Limitless, enjoy!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.