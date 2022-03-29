Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- The Rock wants to do WrestleMania 39, per Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. WWE’s working idea is to have him face Roman Reigns in Los Angeles next year, but are “well aware” his schedule could change.
- Verified reddit Insider kerrmit125 doubled-down on saying Steve Austin and Kevin Owens will close WrestleMania Saturday.
- Tony Khan and MJF had a “heated discussion” over the weekend after MJF’s interview with Ariel Helwani, according to Fightful Select. The sites sources think Khan’s issue wasn’t with the content of the interview, but the fact AEW’s PR team didn’t know about it. The discussion left both men frustrated.
- Fightful also said MJF’s been frustrated over his contract status of late.
- During a Twitter spat over the end of their podcast, Mark Madden claimed Ric Flair was planning to go to AEW when the Plane Ride From Hell episode of Dark Side of the Ring aired. Now Tony Khan doesn’t talk to Flair, and disinvited him from his birthday party.
