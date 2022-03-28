Wrestlers & Wrestling Twitter were ready for the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap

Since you’re on Al Gore’s internet this morning, you’re undoubtedly aware that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last night.
It happened long enough ago that we’re well into the cycle of arguing about who was right, who was wrong, if the responses that followed were correct, and what it all means. But after the initial “did that just happen” shock wore off and before the #discourse began, there were jokes and memes.
This hour or so was where pro wrestling had its moment. Our shared pastime is well-versed in arguing work or shoot, and promoting conflict between larger-than-life figures. It’s been remarked that Smith’s slap of Rock was the kind of thing social media was made for. For a while last night, it was definitely what Wrestling Twitter was living for.
Xavier Woods was everyone who was doing something other than watching the Academy Awards, trying to catch up after learning about “The Slap Heard Round The World”...
Initially, veterans of kayfabe battles thought Hollywood was stealing their gimmick.
The joke was stiffer than the slap.— Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 28, 2022
Me and Andy Kaufman did that sh*t 35 years ago!! pic.twitter.com/nR6TQBNUnf— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 28, 2022
Chris Rock no-selling Will’s offense like he was Billy Gunn during a TV loss!— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 28, 2022
Most eventually came to realize it was real, and jumped into the trending topic for some fun (and self-promotion):
. @RealWillSmithFP has obviously been watching @RealKingRegal on #AEWDynamite & #AEWRampage #Oscar pic.twitter.com/zN0q91gxzB— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) March 28, 2022
Looks like there’s been enough talk! https://t.co/JJVf6YNBPk— TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 28, 2022
#jerichoappreciationsociety @AEW pic.twitter.com/oPuQWAvFiB— Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) March 28, 2022
#JerichoAppreciationSociety #Oscars pic.twitter.com/z9p1z9g4dA— “Cool Hand” Angelo Parker (@TheAngeloParker) March 28, 2022
Actually just DM me, my phone is blowing up— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 28, 2022
I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that.— Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 28, 2022
Where’s Keith at— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) March 28, 2022
And of course, there were jokes. Like the obligatory “with Jim Ross commentary” edit...
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock with @JRsBBQ on commentary. https://t.co/IQgXmV3Cfb pic.twitter.com/Zy2RusY4cc— Ryan Satin (@ryansatin) March 28, 2022
Lots of folks remarked on how Big Willie Style looked a lot like Strong Style...
The Suzuki open hand palm strike. Will Smith is a New Japan guy pic.twitter.com/r8BZPWhxWd— Jay Lee Jr (@Jayleejnr) March 28, 2022
Some of yall acting like Will hit him with one of these #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jhi0hJT7JD— Jason Payne (@Grapplnpolymath) March 28, 2022
All I'm saying is this Will Smith was hanging out with Antonio Inoki when he was filming for "Ali". https://t.co/cofui2Y6RV— Screaming Carpe Diem until I'm a dead poet (@suckafreetee2x) March 28, 2022
And comparing this moment to shocking wrestling moments...
Everyone in the crowd post smack https://t.co/jfuR9GdFNu pic.twitter.com/l5hnpYSOxB— Jeff J. (@JeffJSays) March 28, 2022
Of course, we had to fantasy book the rest of the angle...
Will Smith should’ve hit the Ric flair woo and strut after— SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 28, 2022
Will Smith leaving the stage after winning that Oscar pic.twitter.com/e9fTPfAcLN— Nick (Taylor Hall's Version) (@__NickX) March 28, 2022
Especially with the Granddaddy of Them All right around the corner...
We’re all being worked. Vince is desperate.— Josh Alba (@JoshuaAlba) March 28, 2022
We’re getting Will Smith VS Chris Rock in one week.#Oscars #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/VQKrQ33oJ9
Hmmmm I think we all now know two people who maybe need to hash things out at WrestleMania as guests on Seth Rollins’ FREAKIN SPEAKIN. #oscars— Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) March 28, 2022
Say what you will about Wrestling Twitter, while everyone else was adding Chris Rock to the “In Memoriam” montage and rewriting The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song lyrics, they showed up for this one.
