Wrestlers & Wrestling Twitter were ready for the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap

By Sean Rueter
94th Academy Awards - Show Myung Chun / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Since you’re on Al Gore’s internet this morning, you’re undoubtedly aware that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last night.

It happened long enough ago that we’re well into the cycle of arguing about who was right, who was wrong, if the responses that followed were correct, and what it all means. But after the initial “did that just happen” shock wore off and before the #discourse began, there were jokes and memes.

This hour or so was where pro wrestling had its moment. Our shared pastime is well-versed in arguing work or shoot, and promoting conflict between larger-than-life figures. It’s been remarked that Smith’s slap of Rock was the kind of thing social media was made for. For a while last night, it was definitely what Wrestling Twitter was living for.

Xavier Woods was everyone who was doing something other than watching the Academy Awards, trying to catch up after learning about “The Slap Heard Round The World”...

Initially, veterans of kayfabe battles thought Hollywood was stealing their gimmick.

Most eventually came to realize it was real, and jumped into the trending topic for some fun (and self-promotion):

And of course, there were jokes. Like the obligatory “with Jim Ross commentary” edit...

Lots of folks remarked on how Big Willie Style looked a lot like Strong Style...

And comparing this moment to shocking wrestling moments...

Of course, we had to fantasy book the rest of the angle...

Especially with the Granddaddy of Them All right around the corner...

Say what you will about Wrestling Twitter, while everyone else was adding Chris Rock to the “In Memoriam” montage and rewriting The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song lyrics, they showed up for this one.

