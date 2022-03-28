Wrestlers & Wrestling Twitter were ready for the Will Smith/Chris Rock Oscars slap

Since you’re on Al Gore’s internet this morning, you’re undoubtedly aware that Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars last night.

It happened long enough ago that we’re well into the cycle of arguing about who was right, who was wrong, if the responses that followed were correct, and what it all means. But after the initial “did that just happen” shock wore off and before the #discourse began, there were jokes and memes.

This hour or so was where pro wrestling had its moment. Our shared pastime is well-versed in arguing work or shoot, and promoting conflict between larger-than-life figures. It’s been remarked that Smith’s slap of Rock was the kind of thing social media was made for. For a while last night, it was definitely what Wrestling Twitter was living for.

Xavier Woods was everyone who was doing something other than watching the Academy Awards, trying to catch up after learning about “The Slap Heard Round The World”...

pic.twitter.com/MlUIRDWuIm — Austin Creed - King of The Ring (@AustinCreedWins) March 28, 2022

Initially, veterans of kayfabe battles thought Hollywood was stealing their gimmick.

The joke was stiffer than the slap. — Sean Waltman (@TheRealXPac) March 28, 2022

Me and Andy Kaufman did that sh*t 35 years ago!! pic.twitter.com/nR6TQBNUnf — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) March 28, 2022

Chris Rock no-selling Will’s offense like he was Billy Gunn during a TV loss! — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 28, 2022

Most eventually came to realize it was real, and jumped into the trending topic for some fun (and self-promotion):

Looks like there’s been enough talk! https://t.co/JJVf6YNBPk — TheMarkHenry (@TheMarkHenry) March 28, 2022

Actually just DM me, my phone is blowing up — Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 28, 2022

I can’t believe Wardlow told Will to do that. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) March 28, 2022

Where’s Keith at — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) March 28, 2022

And of course, there were jokes. Like the obligatory “with Jim Ross commentary” edit...

Lots of folks remarked on how Big Willie Style looked a lot like Strong Style...

The Suzuki open hand palm strike. Will Smith is a New Japan guy pic.twitter.com/r8BZPWhxWd — Jay Lee Jr (@Jayleejnr) March 28, 2022

Some of yall acting like Will hit him with one of these #Oscars pic.twitter.com/jhi0hJT7JD — Jason Payne (@Grapplnpolymath) March 28, 2022

All I'm saying is this Will Smith was hanging out with Antonio Inoki when he was filming for "Ali". https://t.co/cofui2Y6RV — Screaming Carpe Diem until I'm a dead poet (@suckafreetee2x) March 28, 2022

And comparing this moment to shocking wrestling moments...

Of course, we had to fantasy book the rest of the angle...

Will Smith should’ve hit the Ric flair woo and strut after — SARAYA (@RealPaigeWWE) March 28, 2022

Will Smith leaving the stage after winning that Oscar pic.twitter.com/e9fTPfAcLN — Nick (Taylor Hall's Version) (@__NickX) March 28, 2022

Especially with the Granddaddy of Them All right around the corner...

We’re all being worked. Vince is desperate.



We’re getting Will Smith VS Chris Rock in one week.#Oscars #wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/VQKrQ33oJ9 — Josh Alba (@JoshuaAlba) March 28, 2022

Hmmmm I think we all now know two people who maybe need to hash things out at WrestleMania as guests on Seth Rollins’ FREAKIN SPEAKIN. #oscars — Matt Fowler (@TheMattFowler) March 28, 2022

Say what you will about Wrestling Twitter, while everyone else was adding Chris Rock to the “In Memoriam” montage and rewriting The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme song lyrics, they showed up for this one.