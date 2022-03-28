Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to PW Insider, Bobby Lashley is going to return on Monday Night Raw this week.

There are images going around of a new WWE title with a blue streak in it that has led to speculation it will be the new unified championship.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes there has been no talk of a Women’s Battle Royal at WrestleMania this year.

Fightful Select says Kofi Kingston was originally set to wrestle Ridge Holland on SmackDown this past week and Xavier Woods replacing him was not listed internally.

Fightful also says multiple AEW deals will be coming up in May, including Marko Stunt, who could be leaving the company.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.