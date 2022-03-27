Tony Khan gives Wheeler Yuta a championship opportunity at ROH Supercard of Honor

Ring of Honor’s big comeback from hiatus was Supercard of Honor on April 1 in Dallas, TX. That show is still on, but a funny thing happened along the way. AEW mastermind Tony Khan purchased the promotion. In an effort to do right by fans who already purchased tickets, Khan is taking charge with a promise to deliver an awesome PPV.

I promise to work hard to make ROH Supercard a great ppv + a show to carry on the incredible 20 year legacy of @ringofhonor. I’ll continue to make announcements on the card; I might even have a trick up my sleeve (which I wouldn’t announce).https://t.co/ZfdFyFyKpL

PPV on @FiteTV https://t.co/PcywV5bK8G — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 22, 2022

Khan’s first order of action was to deliver a tag team dream bout between the Briscoes and FTR. Allow FTR to sell you on the match if you aren’t already.

The #ROH World Tag Team Championship is on the line as #FTR face the champions the #theBriscoes for the FIRST TIME EVER, FRIDAY April 1 at #SupercardOfHonor in Dallas, TX! Get your tickets at https://t.co/jzp8mHNbgn or watch LIVE at 8/7c on https://t.co/Jec3Cgrl38 or @FiteTV! pic.twitter.com/yNw08xmDZ3 — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 26, 2022

Khan’s next official bout as matchmaker involves the ROH Pure Championship. Josh Woods will defend against Wheeler Yuta.

ROH Supercard of Honor

Next Friday April 1, Dallas Metroplex@ringofhonor Pure Wrestling Champion Josh Woods (@WoodsIsTheGoods) will defend the title vs. one of wrestling’s brightest young stars @WheelerYuta!



Supercard tickets on sale @ https://t.co/g7FvET2sJJ

+ on PPV @FiteTV pic.twitter.com/Mv1nKNX8TY — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 25, 2022

The lineup so far for ROH Supercard of Honor includes:

ROH World Championship unification: Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido

Jonathan Gresham vs. Bandido ROH World Tag Team Championship: Briscoes (c) vs. FTR

Briscoes (c) vs. FTR ROH Pure Championship: Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta

Josh Woods (c) vs. Wheeler Yuta Swerve Strickland vs. Alex Zayne

Jay Lethal vs. Lee Moriarty (with Matt Sydal)

Joe Hendry and Ninja Mack are also advertised to be in action.

It will be interesting to see how much new ownership affects the results. Gresham versus Bandido was booked before the change in management, but the other title bouts feature signed AEW talent. It would make sense for ease of convenience to crown FTR and Yuta on that evening. Digging deeper, I’m curious how Yuta’s current AEW story meshed with his match. Yuta desires tutelage from William Regal, Jon Moxley, and Bryan Danielson. After expressing his wish to join the Blackpool Combat Club, Regal slapped him across the face. Defeating Woods to win the Pure Championship will be no easy feat. If Yuta can succeed, would that make Regal more receptive? If Yuta can achieve that on his own, would he need Regal?

ROH Supercard of Honor tickets are available for the live show (here). The broadcast can be viewed through HonorClub, PPV, and Fite TV.

How does the Supercard of Honor card stack up to your eye so far? Which bouts would you like to see added?