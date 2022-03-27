Jacob Fatu in main event duty for both of MLW’s shows during WrestleMania week

MLW aims to double your pleasure, double your fun with two events during WrestleMania week. Their shows on March 31 and April 1 at the Gilley’s venue in Dallas, TX are packed with major bouts. Let’s run down the cards.

The MLW lineup on March 31 includes:

MLW World Heavyweight Championship: Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger

Alexander Hammerstone (c) vs. Jacob Fatu vs. Mads Krugger Davey Richards vs. Richard Holliday

LA Park & LA Park Jr. vs. Gangrel & Pagano

NZO’s open challenge

Shazza McKenzie vs. Holidead

EJ Nduka & Calvin Tankman vs. Bomaye Fight Club

MLW World Middleweight Championship: Myron Reed (c) vs. ???

Myron Reed (c) vs. ??? Several mystery matches will be revealed night of event

Tickets are currently available (here).

That main event is a triangle of excitement for the hoss fight division. Hammerstone, Fatu, and Krugger all have beef with each other for a true tri-tip. Hammerstone went on a hero’s journey through the Contra Unit to win the world title, which included battles with Krugger then Fatu. When Contra exploded, Fatu and Krugger became instant enemies. You can watch those two behemoths battle in a Stairway to Hell match on episode 138 of MLW Fusion.

Gangrel and Pagano forming a tag team never crossed my mind, but it makes perfect sense now that I see their names together. What’s not to like about a vampire warrior and a sadistic clown? Thumbs up to the matchmaker on that one. Even if the duo only lasts one match together, it should at least lead to a future clash of hardcore craziness.

With so many wrestlers arriving in Dallas for the indie show extravaganza during WrestleMania week, MLW has the opportunity use their open door free agent policy. Possibilities are far and wide on opponents for NZO and Myron Reed. In the last two weeks alone, Buddy Matthews, Rok-C, Miranda Gordy, Gangrel, and Killer Kross have appeared as fresh names on MLW programming.

On to MLW’s April 1 card. This one is special with the Azteca Underground tie-in featuring Cesar Duran (alias Dario Cueto).

Tacos! Lucha! MLW! And now a message from @RealCesarDuran about April 1 in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/NG9Qz0pynU — Major League Wrestling (@MLW) March 23, 2022

Duran is intent on bringing super luchas to his cathedral of violence. I’d say mission accomplished with the advertised card:

Azteca Apocalypto Match: LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu

LA Park vs. Jacob Fatu Alexander Hammerstone & Von Erichs vs. Richard Holliday, Mads Krugger, & King Muertes

Bandido vs. Flamita

NZO vs. KC Navarro

Mini Abismo, Arez, & ??? vs. El Dragon, Microman, & Aerostar

Mexican Lumberjack Match: Aramis vs. Gino Medina

Aramis vs. Gino Medina Octagon Jr. vs. Matt Cross

Holidead vs. Chik Tormenta

MLW National Openweight Championship: Alex Kane (c) vs. Puma King vs. ACH vs. Myron Reed

Tickets are currently available (here).

The main event between LA Park and Fatu is a long-awaited rematch from their epic SuperFight clash in 2019. That bout was bonkers with the No DQ stipulation. Check it out for yourself for the first time or re-watch it again.

Alexander Hammerstone will receive his first opportunity to put hands on Richard Holliday in sanctioned capacity since Holliday violently turned on his Dynasty bro. Due to the match being trios actions, don’t be surprised if Holliday weasels his way out of a direct confrontation.

This Azteca Underground card is stacked with potential show-stealers. The main event should be rousing fisticuffs. Bandido and Flamita could pull out all the stops using lucha libre skills. Octagon Jr. versus Matt Cross is one I’m particularly intrigued by. Cross never has a bad match, and Octagon is a tremendous talent. The national title bout should be four-way fun. Don’t count out NZO and KC Navarro from the conversation. Fans don’t associate NZO with great matches, but this bout has a quality story to produce emotion. NZO knows how to put the crowd in the palm of his hand, so it could end up being the most memorable of the bunch.

Will you be attending Cesar Duran’s cathedral of violence for MLW shows? Which matches are you most eager to watch?