Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 49 results & Week 50 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 20-26, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, Level Up, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

This is how you earn our respect...

AEW’s new Women’s champ ran away with last week’s race. The former champ got enough love to bookend the Top 10.

Cementing your heel turn by forming a society to appreciate you is also a way to get on a lot of ballots. So is trying to join a badass new fighting faction (2/3 of which is represented in last week’s Rankings).

WWE had their best week in a while, with both half of WrestleMania’s winner takes all main event making the cut, along with someone who knows how to apologize, and a Boss Cagesiders will vote for whenever she’s near any sort of title scene.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 49

1. Thunder Rosa

2. Chris Jericho

3. Wheeler Yuta

4. Brock Lesnar

5. William Regal

6. Pat McAfee

7. Roman Reigns

8. Sasha Banks

9. Jon Moxley

10. Dr. Britt Baker

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where there was some movement in the back half of the top ten, but with only three votes left (one of which the current leader won’t factor into*) all attention is on the race at the top...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Mar. 19

1. CM Punk - 190.5

2. Roman Reigns - 189

3. Bryan Danielson - 141.5

4. Hangman Page - 92.5

5. MJF - 87

6. Brock Lesnar - 60.5

7. Sasha Banks - 54.5

8. Finn Bálor - 54.5

9. Cesaro - 53

10. (tie) Eddie Kingston - 48

10. (tie) Kenny Omega - 48

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.

* The WrestleMania-only vote has been a thing for the previous nine years of the Standings/Rankings, and changing the rules at this point doesn’t seem fair — even though it would seem to give one the men in the race for the annual prize a big advantage. We’ll decide as a community if we want to change or modify how we handle that for season 11.