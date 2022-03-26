KAIRI’s back, and her elbow drop still rules

Former WWE Women’s Tag & NXT Women’s champion Kairi Sane hadn’t wrestled in 20 months, but there was no ring rust evident when the Pirate Princess made her return at the STARDOM show in the Tokyo Sumo Hall today (Mar. 26).

Now going by KAIRI, her entrance at World Climax 2022: The Best felt like a big deal.

And she looked like a big deal in winning her tag match with Mayu Iwatani with — what else — her picture perfect diving elbow drop. I didn’t release how much I missed seeing this unitl I saw KAIRI leap from the top turnbuckle, fold her body in half in mid-air, then unfurl to bring the hammer down on Unagi Sayaka.

This backfist is also pretty special, and seems like it might have a little something extra on it after the long layoff...

KAIRI returns to singles action at Ryogoku Kokugikan tonight for World Climax: The Top, where she’ll face off with the 20 year old phenom (and reigning Goddess of Stardom Tag champ) Starlight Kid.

The Top will be headlined by two title matches featuring wrestlers who were in KAIRI’s tag match today against champions who retained at The Best, as Nakano will challenge Wonder of STARDOM titleholder Saya Kamitani, and Iwatani takes on World of Stardom champ Syuri in a rematch of their great 2020 bout when Mayu had the promotion’s top belt.

Stay hyped, joshi fans — and welcome back, KAIRI!