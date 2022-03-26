Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- Despite reports saying the Stone Cold/Kevin Owens confrontation could main event WrestleMania Saturday, Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that as of mid-week WWE’s internal match order still had Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey going on last.
- Dave Meltzer’s obligatory Cody Rhodes/Seth Rollins/WrestleMania update from the WON: “All WWE sources indicate the belief that the deal is done and the match is happening and that any suggestion it isn’t is not the case. There are those close to the situation who are still suggesting otherwise but one person in WWE called that ‘silliness’ at this point.”
- One more from this week’s Newsletter... Veer Mahaan is expected to have a different character when he debuts on Raw.
- Two recent AEW trademark filings have people thinking “Undisputed Elite” will be Adam Cole, Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly’s faction name, and “AEW: Fight Forever” will be the name of their console video game.
- On the subject of video games, tweets by 2K developers & execs from Stephanie McMahon’s visit to their headquarters for the launch of WWE 2K22 gave the impression WWE wouldn’t be shopping their license. WWE sources told Sports Gamers Online it’s still too early to say: “This was a celebratory photo for our game launch. Not an announcement of an extension.”
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...