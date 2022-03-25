Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- According to Fightful, before Scott Hall died, WWE planned to invite him and other nWo members to WrestleMania weekend in Texas to help promote the new WWE 2K22 video game.
- Tony Khan’s purchase of Ring of Honor wasn’t finalized when he initially announced that he had a huge announcement. Wrestling Observer Live’s Bryan Alvarez was told “there was a backup announcement, in case they went on the air live and the deal wasn’t done.”
- While discussing Ethan Page’s contract extension with AEW, Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian mentioned that WWE is “very high” on Page and likes his “whole deal.”
- Per PW Insider, WWE filed to trademark the terms “WWE Grand Jury” and “WWE The Grand Jury.”
- Shane “Hurricane” Helms tweeted that he signed a WWE Legends deal.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...