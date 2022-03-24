Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

After reddit user Pepsiguy2 shared a nixed storyline for WWE 2K22’s MyCareer mode where Dana Brooke joined Bray Wyatt to become “The Shiend” and feud with Alexa Bliss, a rumor started that angle was supposed to play out on television, too. Wyatt tweeted to refute that, saying it was only for the video game.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said WWE’s talked about not having Cody Rhodes debut until WrestleMania: “Every impression I have is that he’s doing the Hardys thing where you show up on the day of the show.”

On her Mar. 20 Facebook gaming stream, Ronda Rousey said she’s been “sick and not feeling good,” and also said she’s been dealing with a mouth injury: “I tore my labial frenulum apparently, which is that little piece of skin that connects your lip to your jaw or whatever, my top jaw.”

Ethan Page signed a contract extension with AEW late last year, according to Fightful Select. The report doesn’t specify the length of Page’s new deal, but says it ensures he’ll be with AEW “for years to come.”

It’s not clear why, but during a virtual signing for The Asylum Wrestling Store Torrie Wilson said she was told she couldn’t mention Sable’s name during her 2019 WWE Hall of Fame acceptance speech.

