GCW One Night Only (Mar. 24, 8 pm PT)

MYSTERY SHOW!

GCW are doing the Roxy Theatre in Hollywood, California for one night only, and the card is a total mystery! We have a list of talent from Joey Janela and “Speedball” Mike Bailey to Dark Sheik and Allie Katch confirmed, but no matches announced, and that’s always exciting!

H2O Bad Habits / Ultraviolent Kingdom VI (Mar. 25-26)

—Bad Habits (Mar. 25, 8 pm ET)—

Reid Walker vs. Rocket Austin Luke vs. Ryan Redfield Adonis Valerio vs. Kennedi Copeland (c) (H2O Hybrid Championship) Jimmy Lloyd vs. Lucky 13 (c) (H2O Danny Havoc Hardcore Championship) Matt Tremont vs. Otis Cogar

—Ultraviolent Kingdom VI (Mar. 26, 8 pm ET)—

Bam Sullivan vs. Chris Bradley (Ultraviolent Kingdom Tournament First Round Pallets & Pits of F’n Pain Deathmatch) Drew Blood vs. Neil Diamond Cutter (Ultraviolent Kingdom Tournament First Round Shit Storm Deathmatch) Jimmy Lyon vs. Marc Angel (Ultraviolent Kingdom Tournament First Round Death Down Aisle 5 Deathmatch) Alex Stretch vs. Anthraxx vs. Chuck Payne (Ultraviolent Kingdom Tournament First Round Triple Crown Deathmatch) Dale Patricks vs. Ron Mathis (Ultraviolent Kingdom Tournament First Round Taipei & Staple Gun Deathmatch) “Lowlife” Louie Ramos vs. Mickie Knuckles (Ultraviolent Kingdom Tournament First Round Fans Bring the Weapons Deathmatch)

H2O are bringing the heat with a doubleheader, and what could possibly be hotter than a deathmatch tournament! And it all feeds into a Steel Cage House of Horrors finals!

AIW The Doctor Is In (Mar. 26, 7:30 pm ET)

Derek Dillinger vs. Riley Rose Chase Oliver vs. Josh Prohibition Joseline Navarro vs. Katie Arquette Isaiah Broner vs. Kaplan 2.0 (Angelo Parker & Matt Menard) vs. To Infinity and Beyond (Cheech & Colin Delaney) Major Players (Brian Myers & Matt Cardona) vs. Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley)

AIW are back and the doctor in question is no less than Dr. D, David Schulz! Plus big guest stars in the form of the newly renamed and Jericho-appreciating 2.0 and what more do you want?

BLP In the Fights (Mar. 26, 4:30 pm CT)

Devon Monroe vs. Kody Lane Dan “the Dad” Adams vs. Dan Champion Abby Jane & Pancakes vs. Bang Bros (August Matthews & Davey Bang) Billie Starkz vs. Rachael Ellering Avery Good vs. Kevin Ku Calvin Tankman vs. Levi Everett “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell vs. Shazza McKenzie Jake Something (c) vs. Kevin Blackwood (BLP Championship)

Black Label Pro are back once again and bringing the business! We got Dan vs. Dan actino, we got a whole boatload of intriguing matches from Starks/ellering to Parnell/McKenzie, and Jake Something defends the title against Kevin Blackwood!

ECWA Super 8 2022 (Mar. 26, 7 pm ET)

ECWA Super 8 Tournament Matches Clutch Rockwell vs. Joey Ace (c) (ECWA Heavyweight Championship)

As usual, ECWA’s legendary indie tournament rolls up with the exact matchups a mystery, but with a field consisting of Darius Carter, Eel O’Neal, Encore, Erica Leigh, Eric Corvis, Ryan Clancy, Travis Huckabee, and Ricky by god Morton (again!) they’ve got some action lined up for you this year!

Lucky Ali vs. Odinson

A rare WWN freebie this week as Lucky Ali faces the big viking Odinson, check it out!

Gringo Loco vs. Mascara Dorada

GCW bring us this slice of lucha libre excellence, check it out!

JCW March Madnezz

Last but not least, we’ve got JCW’s whole free show from last week, don’t miss it!

