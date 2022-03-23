AEW Rewind: Julia Hart embracing the dark side, Tony Khan roasted, more!

Don’t have time to follow all of AEW’s online content? Don’t worry. We got you covered with the AEW Rewind, which will rewind through social media bits and YouTube videos from the past week to prepare you for Wednesday night Dynamite.

This week’s ‘Road to’ video hyped Thunder Rosa as the new AEW women’s champ. She cut a badass, emotional promo.

Touching on interesting nuggets from Elevation and Dark, Julia Hart is embracing the dark side. She hasn’t been her bubbly self ever since Malakai Black spit black mist in her eye. Despite that, Hart showed she’s still game in the ring wrestling while wearing an eye patch. On Elevation, the eye patch wasn’t the only thing dark about her. Hart wrestled a heel style against Skye Blue and won by using the ropes as leverage on a pinfall.

During Dark, Hart accompanied the Varsity Blonds for their match, however, she sat on the ring steps facing away from the ring and didn’t even watch. In the post-match promo, Hart sulked and rubbed her ears when Brian Pillman Jr. and Griff Garrison were woofing.

Hart’s character progression is slow and steady. She becomes a little more disenchanted with her pals each week. Time will tell if Hart turns her back on the Blonds.

Lance Archer spoke to the home crowd in Texas with a heaping spoonful of trash-talk to turn the fans against him. One thing Archer will never do is live in the cesspool of San Antonio. Archer continued with threats of action. Everybody dies. That includes fans, as evidenced by Archer beating up an innocent man in the front row.

Also, Blake Christian debuted in AEW with a victory over Rohit Raju on Dark.

Last week’s flashback photo was Sammy Guevara with Jeff Hardy. This week’s flashback photo is John Silver with Chris Jericho. Silver will get a chance to dance with greatness when he teams with Alex Reynolds to wrestle Jericho and Daniel Garcia.

At the end of Rampage, Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee bonded over their annoyance at Team Taz. Lee showed off his vocabulary with words like multitude and plethora to send the crowd home happy. He thanked the fans and Swerve. Lee gave Swerve a piggyback ride up the ramp.

Being the Elite

“The Break-Up?” - Being The Elite, Ep. 299 (here) featured:

Andrade checked on Jose. El Idolo was confident he could beat Adam Cole in Blackjack.

Ryan Nemeth mocked criticism of his BTE skits. He was oiled to the max soaking up the sun.

Commercial to hire Mark Sterling as lawyer. He is undefeated at drinking seltzer without burping.

Peter Avalon called Da Hat Boyz to help Howdy get his hat back.

Dark Order cheered on John Silver flexing his pecs when Hangman Page strolled up. The crew was annoyed that Hangman chose Jurassic Express over them. Stu Grayson was upset that he rarely gets to wrestle. Alex Reynolds told Hangman that the pressure of being a champion is making him act like a piece of crap. Dark Order walked away, but Hangman ordered them back. They exchanged harsh insults in a war of words. A breakup appeared imminent, then laughter took over. The fellas bonded over the jokes. Everyone exited in good spirits to eat pork rinds and watch a donkey show.

The last scene is worth watching to keep abreast on the dynamic between Hangman and the Dark Order. There were quite a few humorous lines in the mix. It seems their friendship is all cool now.

We’ll close with RJ City roasting Tony Khan as a guest on his new AEW talk-show. Topics include Khan’s high school, facial hair, casual dress, and huge announcements. It is amusing for a short video.