Young Bucks to main event AAA Triplemania XXX Chapter 1

In honor of AAA’s 30th year in the business, the lucha libre promotion is putting on three Triplemania events for 2022. The first chapter of Triplemania this year takes place on April 30 in Monterrey. AAA made use of their relationships with AEW and Impact to stack the card with superstar talent, such as the Young Bucks in the main event.

¡La espera terminó!



CARTEL COMPLETO de #TriplemaniaXXX Capítulo 1 en Monterrey



Sábado 30 de abril en la casa de los @SultanesOficial: Estadio de Béisbol Monterrey



BOLETOS: https://t.co/lynooFanoI pic.twitter.com/52pe7lC8Hx — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 22, 2022

The advertised card for Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 includes:

Hijo del Vikingo & Fenix vs. Young Bucks

Ruleta de la Muerte: Psycho Clown vs. Canek

Psycho Clown vs. Canek Pagano, Bandido, & Taya vs. Andrade El Idolo, Cibernetico, & Deonna Purrazzo

Ruleta de la Muerte: Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr.

Blue Demon Jr. vs. Rayo de Jalisco Jr. Laredo Kid & surprise luchador vs. Johnny Superstar & Taurus vs. Dragon Lee & Dralistico

Ruleta de la Muerte: LA Park vs. Villano IV

LA Park vs. Villano IV Tay Conti & Sammy Guevara vs. Sexy Star & Octagon Jr. vs. Maravilla & Latigo

Ruleta de la Muerte: Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr.

Ultimo Dragon vs. Pentagon Jr. La Copa Triplemania XXX lumberjack match

Lucha Libre Marvel

The Young Bucks have deep history with the Fenix. The Bucks feuded with the Lucha Bros over the AAA tag titles in 2019. The Jackson boys won the straps at Rey de Reyes and retained at AEW Double or Nothing. The Lucha Bros regained gold at Verano De Escandalo then retained at AEW All Out in a ladder match. The most recent duel in this rivalry saw the Lucha Bros win the AEW tag titles in a steel cage match at AEW All Out in 2021.

Since Pentagon is busy with the Ruleta de la Muerte tournament, Hijo del Vikingo is stepping in as Fenix’s partner. Vikingo also has a tie-in to feud with the Elite. Vikingo is the current AAA Mega Champion, which was a title Kenny Omega never lost. Omega was stripped of the belt due to injury. He has stated that he wants to come back to AAA and reclaim his rightful glory from the hands of Vikingo. The Young Bucks have the opportunity to soften up Vikingo for Omega’s eventual return.

The feature attraction of Triplemania XXX is the Ruleta de la Muerte mask versus mask tournament to conclude on October 15 in Mexico City. Four matchups take place in Monterrey with the losers advancing. One legendary luchador will be losing his mask when all is said and done.

Taya is the #1 contender for the Reina de Reinas Championship. She’ll have an opportunity to put hands on titleholder Deonna Purrazzo in trios action. Based on the feuds involved within the match, Taya pairs against Purrazzo, and Pagano pairs against Cibernetico. That should mean we will be in for a treat when Bandido and Andrade mix it up in the ring.

John Morrison returns to AAA as Johnny Superstar once again. This trios bout has the potential to be the show-stealer of the undercard. Superstar, Taurus, Laredo Kid, Dragon Lee, and Dralistico are all top-shelf talents.

Tay Conti and Sammy Guevara are taking their love show on the road with the goal of chasing the AAA mixed tag titles. Before wrestling at Triplemania XXX Chapter 1, they will be making their AAA debut as a duo this weekend in Tijuana on March 26 against Sexy Star & Dinamico and Viva Van & Black Danger. That bout will be taped for future TV.

@TayConti_ y @sammyguevara levantan la mano por el campeonato de parejas mixtas de #LuchaLibreAAA



¿Conseguirá una batalla por ello?



Mientras tanto los podrás disfrutar en la Gira #30AniversarioAAA en Tijuana.



https://t.co/4VUmJbRH9c pic.twitter.com/VPNQQXEuA6 — Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (@luchalibreaaa) March 10, 2022

Barring unforeseen circumstances, Triplemania XXX Chapter 1 will air on PPV through Fite TV.

Which matches spark your desire for Triplemania XXX Chapter 1?