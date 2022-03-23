AEW Dynamite Preview (March 23, 2022): This one is for the goth kids

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from the HEB Center in Cedar Park, Texas. Last week, Adam Cole & reDRagon narrowly defeated Hangman Adam Page & Jurassic Express in the opening match. Keith Lee could not be bothered by Team Taz. Wheeler Yuta and his tag partner Chuck Taylor held their own against Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley, but were ultimately defeated by William Regal’s favorite sons. It seemed like Yuta tried to join their faction, but all he got for his troubles was an English slap to the face. The Young Bucks interrupted FTR while they were dunking on their former manager Tully Blanchard. Swerve also could not be bothered by Team Taz. Renowned Sports Entertainer Chris Jericho re-introduced us to the Jericho Appreciation Society, also known as J.A.S. also known as JAS HANDS (in my head). As predicted, MJF prevented Wardlow from winning the TNT Championship from Scorpio Sky. The Hardys with an S defeated Matt’s former clients, Private Party. AFO threw a party after the match, aka started to beat up The Hardys with an S, but Sting & Darby crashed the shindig. And finally, Thunder Rosa defeated Britt Baker in a bloody, brutal steel cage match to become the new AEW Women’s Champion!

This Week’s Headliner:

Sting & Darby Allin will be joined in their emo-ness by the boys in black fishnets, The Hardys with an S, as they take on AFO members Private Party & The Butcher and The Blade in an eight-man tornado tag match.

Look. Will this match be good? Absolutely. Everyone in this match is a fantastic wrestler. But let’s be real, yes, the AFO and The Hardys have history, but this match isn’t about building a competent feud; it is about putting Jeff Hardy and Sting on a team together.

This one is for the goth kids.

The Title Scene:

Thunder Rosa is finally The World Women’s Champion! She didn’t really get a chance to celebrate because AEW didn’t leave enough time for their MAIN EVENT broadcast, but that’s a different article. Tonight expect some positive words from the new champ as we begin to discover what a Thunder Rosa championship reign will look like.

Also, expect some harsh words from the former champ for the audience and Thunder Rosa alike. No one is out here gimmicking thumbtacks, you absolute walnuts.

Wardlow lost his TNT Championship match due to interference from MJF. Wardlow didn’t think it’d be that easy to leave Maxwell, now did he? It took a long time, but Wardlow has finally become the babyface hero we all wanted to see, and the skies the limit for him in AEW - or at least it will be once he deals with his former employer. Tonight, MJF “speaks,” aka cuts a promo about how Wardlow will never be free of him. Now in a one-on-one fight, Wardlow would win in a heartbeat, but MJF still has his Pinnacle pals by his side. Will Wardlow find some pals of his own? Or is he going to be a one-man wrecking crew?

Oh, and uh, the actual TNT champion Scorpio Sky will presumably be overshadowed by his terrible “co-captain” Dan Lambert spewing some toxic garbage. Seriously, get Scorpio Sky away from this man.

The World Champion has had his hands full with Adam Cole, but tonight he may be able to rest easy as Cole has a match against Jay Lethal. Remember him? They made a big deal about signing him and then didn’t really do anything with him. Yeah, for better or worse, he’s still there, and tonight he has a match with the former championship challenger. My guess is that Cole defeats Lethal and cuts some kind of promo on the champ. Adam Cole BayBay doesn’t leave the championship spotlight willingly.

reDRagon may have lost at Revolution, but they are still gunning for the Tag Team Championships. With the help of their bestie Adam Cole, they were able to defeat Jurassic Express last week, and while they technically lost at the PPV, it was a triple threat, so you know, lots of chances to make excuses for their loss. I except these two teams have unfinished business.

TBS Champion is out here being That Bitch and is not worried about the competition. Why would she be? She’s 29-0.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-Sports Entertainers Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia are taking Dark Order’s John Silver & Alex Reynolds. I wish they would let Dark Order win some things.

-We haven’t seen CM Punk since he left Revolution bloody and victorious! Tonight he’s back, and we’ll theoretically learn what’s next for The Best in the World. Hopefully, for his sake, it will involve less blood.

-Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland teamed up on Rampage to stop Team Taz’s blustering. Was that a prelude to a partnership or just a “the enemy of my enemy is my friend” type deal?

-William Regal delighted in slapping the spit out of Wheeler Yuta. Will Yuta let one little slap stop him from trying to join their faction, or will he take Regal’s words to heart and fight for his spot on the team?

-Some spooky sh*t from either Death Triangle or House of Black or both!

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.