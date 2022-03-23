Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

There’s talk that the Raw After WrestleMania will be booked like it has in years past, with big surprises and returns on the show.

PW Insider says the USA Network will broadcast a two hour Kickoff show for WrestleMania Saturday on April 2 from 6-8 pm ET. It’s unclear if they’ll be doing the same for Sunday.

They also make clear that Bianca Belair’s injury is only storyline and she missed Raw this week to sell it.

Fightful Select notes there were plans to do FTR vs. The Briscoes for quite some time, with those talks really getting going back in January. Everyone apparently worked hard to make sure the match could eventually happen.

B-Fab told The Angle Podcast she’s open to returning to WWE but there doesn’t appear to be any plan for that at this time.

