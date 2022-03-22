Brandi Rhodes is working to bring her YouTube show to TV

Brandi Rhodes left AEW along with her husband last month. Since then, we’ve heard a lot — and I do mean A LOT — about Cody’s next move. But we haven’t heard much about the former Chief Brand Officer’s plans, other than she doesn’t seem to be WWE-bound like her man.

Yesterday (Mar. 21), we learned about at least one piece of Brandi’s post-AEW plans. The 38 year old wrestler, businesswoman & television personality is focusing on a project that combines all those skills. Rhodes has found a partner to bring her Shot of Brandi YouTube cooking & interview series to TV.

Deadline had the scoop: Brandi’s partnered with DIGA Studios, a production company run by Tony DiSanto, the former head of programming for MTV programming chief who was responsible for the series adaptations of Scream and Teen Wolf. Shot of Brandi joins DIGA’s portfolio of reality-based properties like Hot Ones: The Game Show for truTV and Discovery+’s Selling The Hamptons.

The story includes the usual optimistic quotes from the new partners:

“I started shooting this show in my kitchen four years ago with two iPhone cameras and a cocktail,” said Rhodes. “I am excited to see the show evolve and thankful for the fans who have followed along. I assure you, now that I’m working with DIGA the best is yet to come.” “Brandi is an incredibly dynamic talent who just pops off the screen, and this genre busting concept she created is the perfect showcase for her electric personality,” added DiSanto, CEO of Allyance Media Group & DIGA Studios. “We are beyond excited to dive into this project with her and share some great food, drink, fun and a hell of a lot of laughs with viewers everywhere.”

Rumors were that Rhodes wanted to continue an in-ring career, and who knows if Shot of Brandi landing a TV deal would change her plans. It would pad Brandi’s reality television resume, which already includes WAGS Atlanta and Rhodes To The Top.

Certainly feels like the last month’s rumors could fuel a season of that last show, but WarnerMedia probably doesn’t want to tell that story. Stay tuned for more on the next edition of “As The Rhodes-es Turn”.

Or in Cody’s case, don’t turn.