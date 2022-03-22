Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

On Sunday Night’s Main Event, Dave Meltzer said he heard from a first-hand source that Steve Austin is in “fantastic shape” and “might take his shirt off” when he confronts Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. Meltzer expects the Stone Cold to “go seven minutes or something and have a brawl all over the place.”

Meltzer also said WrestleMania will likely continue to be a two-night event moving forward.

Gable Steveson will be “on the Raw brand as a regular very, very soon — and with a push,” per Wrestling Observer Radio.

After WrestleVotes tweeted that Omos would be getting a singles match at WrestleMania, Fightful Select reported that WWE’s plan as of last weekend was for Omos to face Bobby Lashley. That plan could change if Lashley isn’t cleared from his shoulder injury, however.

PW Insider’s latest update on Bayley says she’s expected back “within the next month or so,” but reiterates it probably won’t be until after WrestleMania.

