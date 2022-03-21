Raw Tag title Triple Threat announced for WrestleMania Sunday

After RK-Bro won the Raw Tag titles from Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat, it looked like they were moving on to a feud with Street Profits. Otis & Chad Gable weren’t ready to leave the scene though, and crashed a singles match between Riddle and Montez Ford.

The assumption was that would set-up a WrestleMania Triple Threat, and now — ahead of a match between the Profits and the Academy they booked for tonight’s Raw — WWE’s announced that is indeed the match. It’ll take place on Sun., April 3 in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium.

Here’s an updated line-up for the Showcase of the Immortals:

WrestleMania Saturday - Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s championship - Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title - The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the SmackDown Tag Team championship - Stone Cold Steve Austin confronts Kevin Owens on The KO Show - Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin - Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul WrestleMania Sunday - WWE champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification match - Street Profits vs. RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Team titles - Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya for the Women’s Tag Team championship - Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match - Edge vs. AJ Styles - Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Sound STUPENDOUS?