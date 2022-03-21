Raw Tag title Triple Threat announced for WrestleMania Sunday

After RK-Bro won the Raw Tag titles from Alpha Academy in a Triple Threat, it looked like they were moving on to a feud with Street Profits. Otis & Chad Gable weren’t ready to leave the scene though, and crashed a singles match between Riddle and Montez Ford.
The assumption was that would set-up a WrestleMania Triple Threat, and now — ahead of a match between the Profits and the Academy they booked for tonight’s Raw — WWE’s announced that is indeed the match. It’ll take place on Sun., April 3 in Arlington, Texas’ AT&T Stadium.
#RKBro will defend the #WWERaw Tag Team Championship in a Triple Threat Match at #WrestleMania 38!@RandyOrton @SuperKingofBros @MontezFordWWE @AngeloDawkins @otiswwe @WWEGable https://t.co/RlIFqaTsyt pic.twitter.com/mcHZZkDWef— WWE WrestleMania (@WrestleMania) March 21, 2022
Here’s an updated line-up for the Showcase of the Immortals:
WrestleMania Saturday
- Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s championship
- Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair for the Raw Women’s title
- The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs for the SmackDown Tag Team championship
- Stone Cold Steve Austin confronts Kevin Owens on The KO Show
- Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin
- Rey & Dominik Mysterio vs. The Miz & Logan Paul
WrestleMania Sunday
- WWE champion Brock Lesnar vs. Universal champion Roman Reigns in a Winner Takes All Title Unification match
- Street Profits vs. RK-Bro (c) vs. Alpha Academy for the Raw Tag Team titles
- Queen Zelina & Carmella (c) vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Shayna Baszler & Natalya for the Women’s Tag Team championship
- Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville in an Anything Goes match
- Edge vs. AJ Styles
- Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory
Sound STUPENDOUS?
