NWA Crockett Cup 2022 results: Briscoes are the best tag team in the world

The Briscoes added another career highlight to their case as the best tag team in the world. Dem Boys put in work rising to the top of the 16-team NWA Crockett Cup tournament.

Night 1 (March 19) of the Crockett Cup was full of tag team action to determine the final four. Night 2 (March 20) crowned the overall winner. It came down to #1 La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) versus #4 Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Harry Smith) and #2 Briscoes versus #11 The Cardonas (Mike Knox & VSK).

The Briscoe brothers opened the show with tag team action against Matt Cardona’s pals. Jay and Mark focused on isolating VSK for the advantage. Whenever Mike Knox entered the ring, he was like a bull in a china shop with dominating power. Dem Boys used their wits in the end. Jay pulled Knox off the apron and got the better of him in a brawl on the floor. As VSK launched for a frog splash, Mark put his knees up. The Briscoes pounced for a powerbomb neckbreaker teamwork maneuver then finished with the Doomsday Device for Mark to pin VSK.

Up next were the NWA tag champion La Rebelion going against the Commonwealth Connection of Doug Williams and Davey Boy Smith Jr. Smith was a wrecking ball early, so La Rebelion focused on chopping down the knee. That led to temporary success as they flattened Williams with their powerbomb backstabber combo, but Smith made the save on the pinfall. La Rebelion upped the ante to attempt a super musclebuster maneuver. Smith made the save again by shoving Mecha Wolf off the turnbuckles crashing into the guardrail. Williams slammed Bestia then hoisted him up into the arms of Smith for a super powerslam to win. The NWA tag titles were not on the line, so La Rebelion remain champions despite defeat.

In the tournament final, the Briscoes bested the Commonwealth Connection. The bout was closely contested early. Smith hit the first big move for a powerslam, then he lifted Williams into the air for a senton onto Jay. The Commonwealth Connection put a pounding on Jay. Hot tag to Mark for a fisherman brainbuster. Smith regained control for a superplex to Mark.

The final stanza broke down into attacks all around. Mark and Williams engaged in fiery fisticuffs with Mark exploding for an exploder suplex. Jay hit a DVD, and Mark followed with a froggy bow. Williams kicked out though. Smith hit a big boot to Jay sending him into a German suplex from Williams. Smith aimed to finish with a powerslam, however, Mark saved his brother. In the process, Smith was shoved colliding into Williams. Jay cracked a rolling forearm to knock Smith out of the ring. Jay Driller and froggy bow sealed the deal for Jay to pin Williams for victory.

The Briscoes proudly celebrated holding the Crockett Cup trophy high in the air.

The Briscoes join exclusive company alongside the Road Warriors, Nikita Koloff & Dusty Rhodes, Sting & Lex Luger, and Brody King & PCO as Crockett Cup champions. For my money, this achievement secures the Briscoes status as the best tag team in the world. Dem Boys have yet to compete in AEW or WWE, but the Briscoes hold victories over numerous top teams during their run in ROH as 12-time tag champs. The Briscoes will get to test their skills against top guys FTR at ROH Supercard of Honor on April 1.

Crockett Cup 2022 full results include:

Matt Cardona retained the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship against Nick Aldis. (Full details here.) The finish saw Chelsea Green low-blow special referee Jeff Jarrett. Aldis trapped Cardona in a Cloverleaf submission. Cardona tapped out, but Jarrett called for a DQ. He was under the assumption that Mickie James hit him in the crotch, thus disqualifying Aldis.

(Full details here.) The finish saw Chelsea Green low-blow special referee Jeff Jarrett. Aldis trapped Cardona in a Cloverleaf submission. Cardona tapped out, but Jarrett called for a DQ. He was under the assumption that Mickie James hit him in the crotch, thus disqualifying Aldis. Kamille retained the NWA World Women’s Championship against Kylie Rae and Chelsea Green. Green might be a liar about her fake broken arm, however, her pants were not on fire. Her wrestling was though. Green scored a Tower of Doom but failed to earn the pin on either opponent. Kamille took control for a torture rack on Green. Kamille swung around to add more torque, and Green’s feet knocked down the referee. Kamille transitioned for a sitout powerbomb, but the referee was not conscious to make the count. Kamille ran wild crushing Green and Rae in the corners. When Kamille charged again at Rae, the smiley one sidestepped and Kamille tumbled out of the ring. Rae seized the moment of opportunity to connect on a fireman’s carry cutter to Green. 1, 2, kick out by Green. Rae argued with the referee then turned around into a spear from Kamille. 1, 2, 3, and still champion.

Green might be a liar about her fake broken arm, however, her pants were not on fire. Her wrestling was though. Green scored a Tower of Doom but failed to earn the pin on either opponent. Kamille took control for a torture rack on Green. Kamille swung around to add more torque, and Green’s feet knocked down the referee. Kamille transitioned for a sitout powerbomb, but the referee was not conscious to make the count. Kamille ran wild crushing Green and Rae in the corners. When Kamille charged again at Rae, the smiley one sidestepped and Kamille tumbled out of the ring. Rae seized the moment of opportunity to connect on a fireman’s carry cutter to Green. 1, 2, kick out by Green. Rae argued with the referee then turned around into a spear from Kamille. 1, 2, 3, and still champion. Homicide won the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship over Austin Aries, Colby Corino, and Darius Lockhart. (Full details here.) Homicide planted Corino with a Cop Killa to win the four-way.

(Full details here.) Homicide planted Corino with a Cop Killa to win the four-way. Tyrus retained the NWA World Television Championship against Rodney Mack. The two tough guys went to town in a slobberknocker. Tyrus went high-risk climbing the turnbuckles and paid the price. Mack took him down with a suplerplex. Tyrus was able to get his foot on the rope to break the pin. While rising up, the champ slugged Mack in the midsection to set up the heart punch for victory.

The two tough guys went to town in a slobberknocker. Tyrus went high-risk climbing the turnbuckles and paid the price. Mack took him down with a suplerplex. Tyrus was able to get his foot on the rope to break the pin. While rising up, the champ slugged Mack in the midsection to set up the heart punch for victory. Jax Dane won the NWA National Heavyweight Championship from Anthony Mayweather. The man known as Crimson actually won clean to retain at first. As Jane was showboating, Mayweather locked in an armbar for victory. Afterward, a mischievous idea crossed Dane’s mind. His strategy during the match had been to attack the knee. Dane decided to continue the assault by bashing Mayweather’s knee with a steel object. He then cashed in a previously earned title shot. Mayweather could barely stand. Dane flattened him with a clothesline for the easy win to become the new national champ.

Allysin Kay & Marti Belle retained the NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship against Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige. Kay had the hot tag rush leading to the teamwork finisher of a Dominator and running kick combo for victory.

The Crockett Cup replay is available through Fite TV and also part of the All Access package.

Where do the Briscoes place in your rankings for the best tag teams today? How about best tag teams of all-time?