Homicide wins NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship at the age of 45

Homicide has had a very fruitful career winning a multitude of championships across numerous organizations. His highest honors as a singles wrestler include winning the ROH World Championship in 2006 and winning the TNA X-Division Championship in 2009. Never one to be counted out, Homicide now has another accolade in that same category. He won the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship at the age of 45 during the Crockett Cup event Sunday night (March 20).

The NWA dusted off the vacant title, which dates back to 1945. Homicide, Austin Aries, Colby Corino, and Darius Lockhart earned the right via tournament to compete for the beautiful new belt.

Homicide and Aries viewed themselves as OGs and dismissed the other two participants. They took turns trying to one-up each other at the expense of Corino and Lockhart. That almost backfired early when Homicide ran into a spear from Corino. Lockhart landed a flying crossbody to Corino for a near fall.

Homicide and Aries took control again bashing their younger counterparts. Corino rallied and trapped Lockhart in a Sharpshooter submission. Aries bested Homicide for a Last Chancery submission. Neither hold resulted in the finish. The fight continued after Lockhart and Homicide reached the ropes. The bout progressed with heavy moves and close call pinfalls all around.

Down the stretch, Aries crushed Lockhart with a brainbuster. Homicide broke the pin. Aries tried for a brainbuster on Homicide, but Homicide escaped and shoved Aries toward Corino. Aries used that momentum to uncork a discus forearm flush to Corino’s face. As Aries bounced back, Homicide hit him with a Koji cutter. Homicide pounced on the dazed Corino for a Cop Killa to win the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship.

In a post-match interview, Homicide was emotional about the success. Being in the history books means a lot.

The Crockett Cup replay is available through Fite TV and also part of the All Access package.

