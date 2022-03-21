Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

There’s now a rumor going around via r/SquaredCircle that the Stone Cold Steve Austin appearance on “The KO Show” will headline WrestleMania Saturday on April 2.

Sean Ross Sapp said he talked to some top talent in WWE recently who are very excited at the prospect of Cody Rhodes being brought back to the company.

Speaking of Cody, Dave Meltzer mentioned on Wrestling Observer Radio that he’s pretty sure Rhodes won’t have to give up his outside gigs, like hosting Go Big Show, by signing with WWE.

Fightful Select says there was originally a plan on SmackDown this past week to have Ridge Holland do a promo addressing breaking Big E’s neck but that was changed at the last minute to his winning a singles match with Kofi Kingston.

The Observer notes the AEW/DDT partnership won’t have any impact on the relationship with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

