CMLL Roundup: Luchadora loses hair at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas, TJP, title fights, more!

Let’s catch up on CMLL news from the lucha libre world.

What a better to honor two legends than having a mask versus hair bout. CMLL did just that at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas on Friday night (March 18). The finale of the women’s Increible de Parejas tournament guaranteed one luchadora would lose her mask or her hair.

Marcela & Metalica duked it out against Reyna Isis & La Vaquerita. The losing duo would advance into the lucha de apuesta. Marcela and Metalica were safe in victory via avalanche driver and cradle neckbreaker. That meant either Isis would lose her mask or Vaquerita would lose her hair. Isis conquered Vaquerita with a dramatic modified Torture Rack. Vaquerita took her haircut with dignity.

Reyna Isis no perdonó y en el momento oportuno ha dejado sin su cabellera a La Vaquerita con La Arkangelina. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL #2LeyendasCMLL pic.twitter.com/OuIi9DkQz2 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 19, 2022

Vaquerita had a partial trim in the ring, however, they finished the job backstage. Her bald head is on full display for the post-match promo. It was painful for Vaquerita to lose her hair, but her word is her word.

Check out all the thrashing highlights.

In other action, the vacant CMLL World Trios Championship was up for grabs in a four-team tournament. The belts were vacated when the Nueva Generacion Dinamita left CMLL in August of 2021.

The first bout was mixed teams competing to determine the matchups. Once that business was settled, El Sagrado & Los Gemelos Diablo defeated Angel de Oro, El Terrible, & Niebla Roja when Terrible was pinned off a flying elbow. Ultimo Guerrero, Atlantis Jr., & Gran Guerrero defeated Hechicero, Mephisto, & Euforia via triple Lagunero submission.

In the final, Ultimo Guerrero had the pin on an inverted superplex, but the referee was pulled out of the ring by one of the masked twins. Since the trio donned similar outfits, they pulled a switcheroo behind everyone’s back. I can’t tell which was which, but one of them tricked Ultimo Guerrero into a roll-up for victory. El Sagrado & Los Gemelos Diablo are the new CMLL world trios champs.

Aunque Ultimo Guerrero argumenta que Los Gemelos Diablo intercambiaron lugares en esta batalla, Los Malditos (El Sagrado y Los Gemelos Diablo) son los nuevos Campeones Mundiales de Trios del CMLL. #ViernesEspectacularCMLL #2LeyendasCMLL pic.twitter.com/ZTlDl7ipvL — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 19, 2022

The recap package is full of nifty synchronized teamwork maneuvers.

In the main event at Homenaje a Dos Leyendas, TJP returned to CMLL to team with rival Volador Jr. against the pair of rivals Mistico and Averno. TJP and Volador took the first fall via pins on a crucifix bomb and Mexican Destroyer. The score was tied when Averno pinned TJP off a double underhook facebuster and Mistico submitted Volador on a whirling armbar.

The deciding fall had several close calls toward the finish. In the end, Averno blasted TJP with a super Angel’s Wings, and Mistico added a springboard flipping senton for Averno to secure the pin. Volador evened the odds by eliminating Averno on a Spanish Fly. TJP seemed to be his own worst enemy toward victory when he distracted the referee as Volador cinched in an armbar. Averno interfered for a kick to the cojones, and Mistico sealed the deal with a roll-up.

The highlight package has plenty of cool moves throughout.

The guests of honor for Homenaje a Dos Leyendas were Salvador Lutteroth and Ringo Mendoza. The deceased Lutteroth is always celebrated as the founder of CMLL. Mendoza was the special legend for this year. He was nervous coming out, but the fans made him feel at home. Mendoza burst into song as the crowd sang along.

On Tuesday night (March 15), CMLL held a tournament to crown the vacant world lightweight champion. Stigma prevailed over Suicida in the final. The tournament also contained Adrenalina, Halcon Suriano Jr., Inquisidor, Fantastico, Asturiano, and Electrico in the field. The title was last held by Kawato-San, who vacated due to injury in November 2019.

Y luego de una extenuante eliminatoria tenemos monarca! Stigma es el Nuevo Campeón Mundial Súper Ligero del CMLL tras derrotar en la final a Suicida en el #MartesDeArenaMéxico pic.twitter.com/lDlziSBh78 — Lucha Libre CMLL (@CMLL_OFICIAL) March 16, 2022

Lucha! Lucha! Lucha!