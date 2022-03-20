 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Austin Aries and Homicide have a chance to win this beautiful new NWA title

By Manolo Has Pizzazz
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

When reintroducing a championship into the mix, the title has to look good. NWA nailed it with their new design for the World Junior Heavyweight Championship. Take a gander at the golden glory.

The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship was originally established in 1945. Ken Fenelos received the honor of inaugural titleholder. Danny Hodge holds the record with 7 reigns, and he also holds the record for longest run at 1,450 days as champion.

The title was vacated in 2017 before making a comeback in 2022. Austin Aries, Homicide, Colby Corino, and Darius Lockhart will compete in a four-way to win that new championship. The match goes down Sunday night, March 20 at the Crockett Cup.

Night 1 of the Crockett Cup saw La Rebelion, the Briscoes, Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Matt Cardona’s best friends advance to the final four in the namesake tag team tournament. The full card for night 2 includes:

  • NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis
  • NWA World Women’s Championship: Kamille (c) vs. Kylie Rae vs. Chelsea Green
  • NWA National Heavyweight Championship: Anthony Mayweather (c) vs. Jax Dane
  • NWA World Television Championship: Tyrus (c) vs. Rodney Mack
  • NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Austin Aries vs. Homicide vs. Colby Corino vs. Darius Lockhart
  • NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship: Allysin Kay & Marti Belle (c) vs. Ella Envy & Kenzie Paige
  • Crockett Cup semifinal: La Rebelion (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) vs. Commonwealth Connection (Doug Williams & Harry Smith)
  • Crockett Cup semifinal: Briscoes vs. The Cardonas (Mike Knox & VSK)
  • Crockett Cup final

With the vacant NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship being filled, there will be one new champion during the show. Chelsea Green has grand plans to make it at least two new titleholders, and she has two good arms to help. Green never lies, other than faking her previous arm injury.

The Crockett Cup is available for viewing through Fite TV.

How do you rate the new design of the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship? Where does it stand in the wrestling hierarchy of beautiful title belts?

More From Cageside Seats

Loading comments...