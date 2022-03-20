Austin Aries and Homicide have a chance to win this beautiful new NWA title

When reintroducing a championship into the mix, the title has to look good. NWA nailed it with their new design for the World Junior Heavyweight Championship. Take a gander at the golden glory.

First look at the NEW Worlds Junior Heavyweight Championship Belt.



Designed by @FanduBelts, @Billy will explain more tomorrow, but there’s a lot of history behind this design.



Night 2 of #CrockettCup. @DLockPro, @AustinAries, @ColbyCorino & Homicide will compete to hold it. pic.twitter.com/VWkLSLWZte — NWA (@nwa) March 19, 2022

The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship was originally established in 1945. Ken Fenelos received the honor of inaugural titleholder. Danny Hodge holds the record with 7 reigns, and he also holds the record for longest run at 1,450 days as champion.

The title was vacated in 2017 before making a comeback in 2022. Austin Aries, Homicide, Colby Corino, and Darius Lockhart will compete in a four-way to win that new championship. The match goes down Sunday night, March 20 at the Crockett Cup.

Night 1 of the Crockett Cup saw La Rebelion, the Briscoes, Doug Williams & Davey Boy Smith Jr., and Matt Cardona’s best friends advance to the final four in the namesake tag team tournament. The full card for night 2 includes:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Matt Cardona (c) vs. Nick Aldis

With the vacant NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship being filled, there will be one new champion during the show. Chelsea Green has grand plans to make it at least two new titleholders, and she has two good arms to help. Green never lies, other than faking her previous arm injury.

Tonight! @ImChelseaGreen v @IamKylieRae v @Kamille_brick for Womens Worlds Title.



For many, #TheBurke means cementing your place in #wrestling history.



Can Kamille continue her reign when she doesn’t have to be pinned to lose⁉️



It all starts w/ a Free YouTube preshow at 6c pic.twitter.com/si1I7E2A25 — NWA (@nwa) March 20, 2022

The Crockett Cup is available for viewing through Fite TV.

How do you rate the new design of the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship? Where does it stand in the wrestling hierarchy of beautiful title belts?