Alberto Del Rio debuts as UFC announcer

Alberto Del Rio is back in MMA. Instead of stepping inside the cage, Del Rio will be calling the action for the UFC on ESPN.

Del Rio teased negotiations with a major MMA company, and he wasn’t lying. Once Del Rio’s legal issues were cleared, he signed with the UFC as a Spanish commentator. Lucha Libre Online broke the news.

¡ÚLTIMA HORA!



EXCLUSIVO: El 4 veces Campeón Mundial Peso Completo de la WWE y ex peleador de MMA, parte de la familia de Lucha Libre Online, Alberto Del Río, llega oficialmente a la UFC. Este hará su debut como comentarista en español para la @UFCEspanol este sábado pic.twitter.com/iKbzDctvB0 — Lucha Libre Online (@luchalibreonlin) March 17, 2022

Del Rio confirmed the scoop that his first show for the UFC would be on Saturday, March 19. He thanked Dana White and everyone else for making this possible.

¡Alberto Del Río es @UFCEspanol ! Estaré haciendo mi debut este sábado junto a mi compadre, la leyenda, @andres_bermudez . Agradecido con Dana White, la familia de UFC Español y todos los que hicieron esto posible. Ahora si que mi mini clon estará orgullosa. Quizás hasta se anima pic.twitter.com/RfI7FJE0MQ — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) March 19, 2022

Del Rio posted a sample of his work.

Gracias a Dana White, UFC, los Bermúdez y todos lo que han hecho esto posible. @UFCEspanol pic.twitter.com/G2VQrIBcyD — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) March 19, 2022

For those that that have skepticism over his setup, he wasn’t playing an elaborate prank from his living room. Del Rio was visible on the broadcast.

¡Familia! Estoy haciendo mi debut como comentarista y analista en español en la @UFCEspanol ahora mismo pic.twitter.com/UgxKbICcFh — Alberto El Patron (@PrideOfMexico) March 19, 2022

Del Rio has a 9-6 MMA record, according to Sherdog. His most well-known and most infamous moment was wearing a luchador mask while receiving a head kick from Mirko Cro Cop in 2003.

Del Rio attempted an MMA comeback for a dream match against Tito Ortiz in 2019. He went down in defeat via rear-naked choke in the first round. Combate Global posted the full fight for your viewing pleasure.

Even with this new UFC gig on ESPN, Del Rio still competes in lucha libre. His next match will be against Konan Big for the Kaoz promotion on March 27 in Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, Mexico.