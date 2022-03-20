Cageside Community Wrestler Rankings, Season 10: Week 48 results & Week 49 vote

Everybody who comes to Cageside Seats has an opinion about what's going on in pro wrestling - Wrestler Rankings are where YOU let us know YOURS.

Cast a vote in the comments. Give us the four performers you think entertained or impressed the most in the last week, and feel free to talk about why. And/or vote for your top performer in our poll.

We also have the outcome of last week's voting, the results of which make up our annual competition for Performer of the Year.

This week, we’re voting on nationally televised and internet streaming pro wrestling shows that took place Mar. 13-19, 2022: Raw, Dark: Elevation, Dark, NXT, Dynamite, NXT UK, Impact, SmackDown, Rampage, 205 Live, NJPW Strong, and anything else I’m forgetting.

But first, here’s the outcome of last week’s voting, and how those results changed our competition for Performer of the Year.

Two straight weeks on top?

As you’d expect coming out a very well received Revolution PPV, the Best in the World is only one of many AEW stars in the latest Rankings. He’s the only one who also took the lead in our Performer of the Year race too, though.

The man who helped him humble the Salt of the Earth was right behind him, and young master Friedman was a little farther down the list.

Surprisingly neither Mox or the Dragon made the cut, but their new manager did. Another WCW veteran also picked up a point with his latest daredevil feat,

A Man of the Year won the TNT title, a Mad King won the big one, and a Cowboy stayed the World champ.

WWE wasn’t completely shut out. Supporters showed off for the new NXT champion showed off, and even if WWE puts her back in the tag scene, The Boss will always have backers around here.

The CCWR: 2021 - 22, Week 48

1. CM Punk

2. Wardlow

3. William Regal

4. Scorpio Sky

5. Eddie Kingston

6. Hangman Page

7. MJF

8. Dolph Ziggler

9. Sasha Banks

10. Sting

Points in our weekly Rankings determine our annual list - full details on rules and scoring HERE.

Where in addition to the change at the top, we now have Yonkers representation in the Top 10...

The CCWR Performer of the Year - through the Week ending Mar. 12

1. CM Punk - 190.5

2. Roman Reigns - 185

3. Bryan Danielson - 141.5

4. Hangman Page - 92.5

5. MJF - 87

6. Finn Bálor - 54.5

7. Brock Lesnar - 53.5

8. Cesaro - 53

9. Sasha Banks - 52.5

10. (tie) Eddie Kingston - 48

10. (tie) Kenny Omega - 48

Ready to do it again? You can always check the “how to” here if you need it, or ask a question in the comments. But don’t be afraid to dive in! You give us your Rankings, we’ll take it from there.