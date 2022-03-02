Davey Boy Smith Jr. is back in the game. After an odd signing to WWE that lasted less than four months with only a dark match to show for it before being released, Smith now finds himself in prime position for a prestigious wrestling promotion to vie for a coveted prize.

In a video with the NWA announcing Jeff Jarrett as the special referee for Matt Cardona versus Nick Aldis for the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship, they also teased the arrival of 3-time IWGP tag team champion, 2-time GHC tag team champion, WWE tag team champion, and 2-time NWA tag team champion. The man in question was revealed to be Davey Boy Smith Jr.

The British Bulldog’s son is wrestling under his real name, Harry Smith. Junior will be teaming with Doug Williams to compete in the Crockett Cup tag team tournament. Since Aldis is chasing the Ten Pounds of Gold, that removed him from the tournament as Williams’ partner. The NWA allowed Williams to select Smith as the new man for his British Invasion squad.

1ST MATCH BACK AFTER A LONG ABSENCE! ACTIVITY IS EXPECTED. IN IT 2 WIN IT! ‍♂️ @nwa @DougWilliamsUK #CrockettCup pic.twitter.com/xCsy2W2xtV — Harry Smith (@DBSmithjr) March 2, 2022

The British Invasion are scheduled to wrestle the Ill Begotten in first round of the Crockett Cup tag team tournament. The Ill Begotten’s team will consist of two partners from the foursome of Rush Freeman, Captain Yuma, Alex Taylor, and Jeremiah Plunkett.

The NWA also filled the remaining spots in the bracket. The Briscoes mystery opponent is no longer a mystery. Dem Boys will do battle with The Now. That team comprises of Hale Collins and Vik Dalishus.

Many teams entered, but only 5 could be selected!

4 Play-In's and now, our TBD spot:



Today, good news for @Hale_Collins & @ThenowVik!



"THE NOW" are in THE CROCKETT CUP!



The (possibly?) bad news?

You draw THE BRISCOES in Round 1!



Good luck, gentlemen.

And Welcome to the NWA! pic.twitter.com/qywlL3P2dS — NWA (@nwa) February 28, 2022

For the play-in bout earning the right to wrestle NWA tag champs La Rebelion in round one, the NWA brought in four squads:

Violence is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku)

Bad News Boyz (Brent Tate & Brandon Tate)

Rip City Shooters (Joshua Bishop & Wes Barkley)

Heatseekers (Matt Sigmon & Elliott Russell)

Garrini and Ku have been collecting tag titles all over the indies. The Tate twins are former OVW tag champs and former ROH six-man champs as Dalton Castle’s boys. The Heatseekers are 4-time NWA tag champs from 2015 to 2017.

The Crockett Cup event takes place March 19 and March 20 in Nashville, TN. The show will be available for viewing through FiteTV.

