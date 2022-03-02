NWA assigns Jeff Jarrett special duty in Matt Cardona vs. Nick Aldis for Worlds Championship

The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship comes with great power. As new champion, Matt Cardona is using his stroke to demand special treatment.

After Cardona defeated Trevor Murdoch to win the Ten Pounds of Gold, he celebrated in Disneyland Paris.

That gave Cardona time to reflect on Nick Aldis as the title challenger at the Crockett Cup event on March 20 in Nashville, TN. He insisted on an unbiased special guest referee to ensure a fair match. The man assigned to that duty is none other than Jeff Jarrett.

My @nwa Worlds Heavyweight Title match against @RealNickAldis just got a little more interesting…@RealJeffJarrett is the special guest referee! pic.twitter.com/jM8D81GsPO — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) March 1, 2022

The pick of Jarrett as official has Cardona questioning collusion. Evidence points to Aldis being a former global champion in Global Force Wrestling, which was run by Jarrett. There is also the time Jarrett kabonged Cardona with his guitar.

That wasn’t the only instance of Cardona flexing his power. The champ also demanded favors for his wife. The NWA acquiesced and inserted Chelsea Green into the World Women’s Championship bout for a three-way with Kamille and Kylie Rae at the Crockett Cup.

The Crockett Cup event takes place March 19 and March 20 in Nashville, TN. The show will be available for viewing through FiteTV.

Get in the mood for the championship main event with the NWA Ten Pounds of Gold series. The latest episode builds drama as Aldis readies himself for the challenge. Aldis may be coming in less than 100% after busting his nose in Poland during a match against Chris Adonis. There is also a cobra cameo from Santino Marella.

Do you believe Jeff Jarrett will call it down the middle as an unbiased referee?