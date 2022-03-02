All Elite Wrestling comes our way from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. Last week, reDRagon won the tag team battle royal to become the first team to qualify for Revolution’s tag team triple threat. MJF cut the most powerful promo of his career that left both the audience and CM Punk conflicted and confused. PAC & Penta Oscuro defeated The Kings Of The Black Throne, but Buddy Matthews joined his dark brethren for a post-match beatdown. Eddie Kingston absolutely bodied Chris Jericho on the mic when he challenged him to a match at Revolution. Ricky Starks qualified for the Face Of The Revolution ladder match. Jade Cargill retained her championship in a brutal battle with The Bunny (can she have non-brutal matches anymore?). And finally, Bryan Danielson schooled Daniel Garcia and was met with a 2.0 beatdown for his troubles. Thankfully former? future? tbd? bestie/enemy Jon Moxley came to his rescue.

This Week’s Headliner:

Sunday is a big day for The World Champion Hangman Adam Page. He has to defend his title and the legitimacy of his championship reign from a man that has won championships everywhere he’s been. To call Adam Cole a game-changer is, frankly, an understatement. Not to mention that where Adam Cole goes, a posse follows. So it’s going to be a tough match for the champion. But strength and courage in the face of adversity is the most cowboy of cowboy shit. We have faith!

Of course, before he can get to his match at Revolution, he’s going to have to survive his match tonight against Adam Cole and reDRagon (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly). Thankfully, The Dark Order are the most ride or die of friends, and he’ll be teaming up with John Silver & Alex Reynolds. This match will set the tone for Sunday, and that tone is shenanigans!

The Title Scene:

If there is one person I wouldn’t want to go toe-to-toe with on the mic it’s The World Women’s Champion Britt Baker. She. Is. BRUTAL. At their contract signing on Rampage Baker went for Thunder Rosa’s jugular. It was like watching a cut scene from Mean Girls.

“You could have just signed the paper, but you want to talk, we’ll talk. The only time Thunder Rosa is relevant is when it’s used in a sentence with Britt Baker. Who made that Lights Out Match? We went to war, we made history, and you won. So why was everyone talking about me? I got the t-shirt. I got the action figure. So who won?”

Of course, the champ always comes prepared to back her words up...with her goons. After hearing what Britt had to say, Rosa attacked her (I mean, wouldn’t you?) and was met with the duo of Hayter & Rebel. Fortunately for Rosa, Mercedes Martinez came out to even the odds and slammed Hayter into the table.

Tonight, I’d expect some kind of confrontation between these unlikely teams. Of course, they want to save Rosa vs. Britt for the big show, but Mercedes and Hayter can certainly keep this feud alive and in our hearts and minds!

UGH IT’S SO GOOD.

reDRagon qualified to take on the Tag Team Champions at Revolution. But since this is an AEW show and there are approximately one billion tag teams, the tag team championship match at Sunday’s PPV is a triple threat. Tonight a Tag Team Casino Battle Royale will determine who joins reDRagon and Jurassic Express.

Who will it be? Well, while there are one billion teams it’s 100% going to be the Young Bucks. The Bucks and reDRagon are currently in a custody battle for Adam Cole’s heart and it looks like the tag team championship match is their battle field. This is good news for Jurassic Express. With any luck, their opponents will be so caught up in their interpersonal drama that they will be unfocused, which will allow everyone’s favorite prehistoric duo to retain their belts.

Of course, The Young Bucks and reDRagon are nothing if not petty, so perhaps their hatred will fuel a win for one of them.

Who knows? In the meantime, we get another messy, overbooked, fun tag match.

TBS Champion Jade Cargill asked who was next, and Tay Conti answered emphatically, “I’m not just next. Actually, I’m the one who’s going to beat your ass.” Do we think Jade Cargill is going to lose her TBS Championship yet? Eh, probably not. But it is a good sign that her opponents just keep getting better and stronger. Jade has proven that she can go in the ring. She literally gets better each match and better opponents mean longer and more challenging matches. A win for everyone, but especially for Jade’s impressive undefeated record.

TNT Champion remains the TNT Champion despite constant interference from the AHFO. Sting, Darby Allin, and Sammy Guevara may not be officially in a faction, but they seem to be better at communicating than the AHFO. Will that random and messy faction continue to be random and messy, or will they finally be able to get on the same page and defeat the powerhouse team of Sting, Allin & Guevara at Revolution? If Matt Hardy’s actions on Rampage have anything to say about it, I’m sticking with messy and random.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-MJF’s emotional wellbeing! No seriously. Will we get an answer to “is this real?” tonight or will MJF continue to play mind games with CM Punk? Is he even playing mind games?? God, I hate when MJF makes me like him! He’s too damn good.

-Bryan Danielson agreed to bleed with Jon Moxley this Sunday. I assume that they have another very regular and chill conversation about their plans tonight. What’s a little spilled blood between bros?

-Chris Jericho absolutely is going to bring up the fact that Eddie Kingston didn’t get nominated for a “Best Mic Duel” award while the Inner Circle got nominated twice.

-Oh, I almost forgot: TONY KHAN HAS A HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT.

Tune into AEW on TBS at 8pm ET for the final time to see how all this plays out.