Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Fightful Select, Randy Orton was hurt during Monday Night Raw this week, and it led to the match being changed on the fly. RK-Bro was originally to beat the Street Profits but that changed when Orton was hurt. He apparently had issues with his ribs, got the wind knocked out of him, and couldn’t move well.

Jeff Hardy and Shane Strickland should both be showing up in AEW soon, says the Wrestling Observer.

Ringside News claims Ricochet’s rumored push is still undecided and it could be a short term thing.

Per PW Insider, Amari Miller was stretchered out after her match with Lash Legend on NXT 2.0 this week and checked out by WWE’s medical team backstage, though it’s unclear at this time what her status is.

They also note that Rob Conway was backstage at NXT this week working as a producer.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.