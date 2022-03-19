Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.
Rumors for the Day:
- CM Punk is returning for the second season of Stephen Amell’s Heels, which is filming over the next several weeks. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that, and noted it could be why Punk wasn’t on this week’s AEW television shows.
- Brock Lesnar didn’t blade at Madison Square Garden a couple weeks back, per the WON. Word is Lesnar was busted open the hard way during his beatdown at the hands of The Bloodline.
- A Fightful Select report on the AEW console game says that wrestlers are working with developers on a story mode. Kenny Omega understands how important a great first release could be and is determined to make sure the game is a success.
- AEW’s upcoming Double or Nothing PPV isn’t quite sold out yet, but the Newsletter notes that with 12,939 tickets sold for Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena so far, it already has a gate of $1,145,000. That makes it the highest grossing North American non-WWE pro wrestling show in history.
- NXT Stand & Deliver was set up for 5,059 fans. The WON says early ticket sales indicate WWE will easily pass that number, and probably open more seats. WrestleMania 38 still has more than 20,000 tickets outstanding for both nights. WWE will definitely move more of those, but sellouts seem highly unlikely.
If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.
Loading comments...