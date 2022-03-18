Mox plans to teach Ospreay humility by making him swallow his own teeth

Recently, New Japan announced their upcoming Chicago show — April 16’s Windy City Riot — would stream on FITE for $19.99, instead of on their NJPWWorld streaming service like most of their events.

Now, they’ve booked a big match that should draw a lot of attention in the U.S. market.

Will Ospreay called out Jon Moxley at a RevPro show in the United Kingdom last month. He’s continued to talk about Mox since. It was presumed that was set-up for Windy City Riot, seeing as that show was already announced as Moxley’s New Japan return.

Well, it’s all but official, as Mox has accepted with a very good, very Mox promo...

"We can do it at New Japan Windy City Riot or we can do it in the parking lot."@JonMoxley delivers a strong message to @WillOspreay.https://t.co/z7oQXsJviW#njRiot pic.twitter.com/vy6Kk9IDTL — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) March 18, 2022

“It’s time to beat some humility into Will Ospreay. Because he’s walking around, acting, talking like a clown. There is no faster way to learn humility than to have to vomit up your own teeth after they get knocked down your throat.”

#LFG