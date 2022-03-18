Cesaro may have just revealed his post-WWE name

We haven’t heard any news about Claudio Castagnoli, the wrestler formerly known as Cesaro, since we got word his WWE contract had expired. Tony Khan praised the 41 year old Swiss Superman, indicated AEW could be interested in adding him to their already crowded roster. But the rumor mill’s been pretty quiet about when he might actually land.

Now, thanks the United States Patent & Trademark Office, we have our first clue about his future plans.

On Mar. 14, Castagnoli filed a trademark for “CSRO” for goods and services related to pro wrestling, merchandise, and coffee products. The graphic submitted with the filing has a cross in the letter “O”, a reference to the Swiss flag Claudio used in merch throughout his career.

Now we just need to see where CSRO lands. I’m pulling for at least a part time run in New Japan (domestic or international version).

And I’m also looking forward to brewing up a piping hot cup of King of Swing Blend CSRO coffee.