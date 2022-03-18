Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.
- Wrestling Observer Radio’s Dave Meltzer said, “I’m sure AEW wants Bret Hart.” Given the recent teases that Bret might join AEW to manage FTR, as well as the upcoming Owen Hart Cup tournaments, Meltzer noted that Hart won’t come in as a heel.
- A source told WrestleVotes there will be a WWE pay-per-view (PPV) event in the United Kingdom on Sat., Sept. 3, at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales. AEW’s All Out PPV will take place that same weekend.
- Mat Men’s Andrew Zarian has been told by WWE writers that the job “beats the creativity out of you.” Some of them “have lost total confidence in themselves as a writer” despite previous experience working on top tier television shows.
- Based on an exchange Zarian had with someone at USA network about low NXT ratings, it sounds like the network is fine with NXT bringing in 620 to 650 thousand viewers each week.
- Billy Gunn mentioned to Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman that with Tony Khan’s permission, he recently filmed content for a future A&E documentary on D-Generation X.
