- Finn Balor told BT Sport he missed time in late 2021 and early 2022, including Royal Rumble, because he had to return to Ireland to get his work visa renewed.
- PW Insider’s sources at AEW confirmed there was heat on Joey Janela for injuring Eddie Kingston, and “there was an internal belief that several talents had been hurt while working with him in the ring.”
- It’s not clear if Jonathan Gresham will work for one or both of Tony Khan’s companies, but Fightful Select reports Gresham is currently in talks with Ring of Honor and AEW. It’s said there have been “assets produced” which indicate he’ll will be working for Khan in some fashion.
- Brian Cage told the Going Broadway podcast he’s pitched ideas for his return to AEW and “there is a plan. I guess that’s about as much as I can throw around out there. We’ll wait and see.”
- After word spread he’d donated to Drake Wuertz’s political campaign, Biff Busick (fka Oney Lorcan) posted on reddit that he doesn’t support QAnon, and thought that he was just lending money to Wuertz
