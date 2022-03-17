Welcome back to the Sermon on the Mat, your weekly one-stop shop for news from the wider world of wrestling beyond the big cable TV monoliths that get all the coverage.

Freelance A Shift in Power (Mar. 18, 8 pm CT)

EFFY vs Laynie Luck GPA vs. Shazza McKenzie Alfonso Gonzalez & Kylie Rae vs. Take-It-Homewreckers (Bucky Collins & Darin Corbin) (c) (Freelance World Tag Team Championship) Bryan Keith vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance Legacy Championship) Alan “5” Angels vs. Robert Anthony (c) (Freelance World Championship)

Freelance are back and the original Ego has a hefty load in front of him as he has to defend both of his titles in one night! Plus two big deal mixed-gender matches and more yet to come, it’s gonna be a great!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

AAW Epic 2022: The 18th Anniversary Event (Mar. 19, 7:30 pm CT)

ACH & Jah-C vs. Hakim Zane & Karam Shane Hollister vs. Stephen Wolf Brayden Lee vs. Gnarls Garvin vs. Gringo Loco vs. Myron Reed (AAW Heritage Championship #1 Contender’s Match) Ace Steel vs. Davey Vega Christi Jaynes vs. Skye Blue (c) (AAW Women’s Championship) Mat Fitchett (c) vs. Schaff (AAW Heavyweight Championship)

Ace Steel is back in AAW, baby! And the Chicago legend (and trainer of no less than CM Punk and Colt Cabana!) isn’t all they’ve got going on, with Shane Hollister’s return rolling on in singles against Stephen Wolf and more!

Check it out on FITE, folks.

Glory Pro Good Times, Bad Times (Mar. 20, 3 pm CT)

ATM vs. Camaro Jackson vs. Jah-C vs. PACO Ethan Price vs. Jake Something EFFY vs. Kody Lane Max the Impaler vs. Tootie Lynn Allie Katch vs. Laynie Luck Davey Richards vs. Myron Reed (Crown of Glory #1 Contender’s Match) Arik Cannon & Besties in the World (Davey Vega & Mat Fitchett) vs. Colt Cabana, Dan “the Dad” Adams, & “WARHORSE” Jake Parnell

...more like dad times, am I right? Nyuk nyuk anyway, it’s Glory Pro, and this card sure looks like a hoot from the fantastic four-way on up to Reed/Richards (a bit of a stretch, if you ask me) and that kickass super-indie trios match!

Check it out when it hits IWTV on tape delay, folks.

JCW March Madnezz (Mar. 20, 3 pm ET)

Charles Mason vs. Grim Reefer Billie Starkz vs. Deonna Purrazzo Bam Sullivan vs. SLADE Archadia & Steve Scott vs. YDNB (Charlie Tiger & Ellis Taylor) Alec Price vs. Yoya Edith Surreal vs. Shazza McKenzie

GCW’s junior brand JCW is back and bringing the heat this week with a card featuring no less than two absolute killer women’s matches and a brace of other fun matches!

Check it out live and free for nothin’ on GCW’s YouTube channel, folks!

WWR+ The (Littlest and) Meanest of Times (Mar. 20, 3 pm ET)

Tiara James vs. Tina San Antonio Christina Marie vs. Davienne Karen BamBam vs. Paris Van Dale Ashley D’Amboise vs. Tasha Steelz Delmi Exo vs. Kennedi Copeland Jody Threat vs. Willow Nightingale

Women’s Wrestling Revolution are back and kicking ass with all these matches and more!

Check it out live on IWTV, folks.

Free matches here!

Besties in the World vs. Top Flight

Starting off hot with a tag team barnburner courtesy of F1RST Wrestling, enjoy!

Maxwell Jacob Friedman vs. Wheeler YUTA

Once again Beyond Wrestling saves my bacon in the freebies, because folks, I am scrolling and scrolling and just not seeing any full matches, let alone anything that catches my eye, and then this bad boy pops up and I am up and rolling! Do not miss it!

AAW EPIC 2011

Last but not least we’ve got a full free blast from the past from AAW, featuring a lot of ECW nostalgia! Check it out!

As always...

Remember folks, no matter what type of wrestling you like, no matter how down you feel about the state of WWE, AEW, Impact, ROH, or any other “big-time” pro wrestling, there’s something out there for you. There’s a pro wrestling product that can hit you in the right spot and make you love wrestling like you thought you’d never be able to love it again. It’s there, I promise. You just gotta reach out and find it, and that, my friends, is what the Sermon on the Mat is all about.