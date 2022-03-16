AEW Dynamite Preview (March 16, 2022): Top O’ The Cage

All Elite Wrestling comes our way from Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Last week, Chris Jericho got so mad that Eddie Kingston didn’t want his apology that he formed a whole new faction. Adam Page successfully defended his title against Dante Martin. Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley took out The Work Horseman with the blessing and guidance of William Regal. William Regal made me cry. PAC made Wheeler Yuta cry. Adam Cole picked reDRagon to be his tag partner’s against Hangman & Jurassic Express, which was totally what he was going to do the whole time. FTR fired Tully Blanchard, presumably for looking too fly in his bedazzled jackets. Matt Hardy was violently voted out of the AHFO but was rescued by his brother Jeff Hardy (well, after Jeff hit some sick dance movez). Wardlow cut a pretty convincing babyface promo declaring that he’s done associating with MJF. Keith Lee snubbed QT Marshall. Jurassic Express pinned The Acclaimed. Thunder Rosa defeated Leyla Hirsh to qualify for a title match at St. Patrick’s Day Slam, and finally, Scorpio Sky defeated Sammy Guevara to become the new TNT champion.

This Week’s Headliner:

Tonight, Britt Baker will be defending The World Women’s Championship against Thunder Rosa...again. But this time, it’ll be in a steel cage!

Honestly, we’ve been talking about this storyline for months and weeks. Overall, it’s been great. But this set-up after Revolution has been so forced it’s sort of taking the fun out of it. If they really wanted to do a steel cage match and have Thunder Rosa win in her hometown near the anniversary of the historic lights out match, fine! That’s great! But they shouldn’t have had a standard match at Revolution less than two weeks ago! But hey. We’re here now, and tonight it really feels like it’s Thunder Rosa’s night. It’s been a long time coming, and with the addition of the steel cage Britt Baker will have to face her opponent with no outside help or interference. Theoretically.

Tonight, it’s about Thunder Rosa completing her journey to become the AEW Women’s Champion.

We think.

We hope.

Third time’s the charm?

The Title Scene:

The new TNT Champion Scorpio Sky is defending his title for the first time against the Face of The Revolution winner, Wardlow. Wardlow has done a long-awaited face turn and is trying to disassociate himself from MJF completely. Winning the TNT Championship would be the perfect storyline completion to his long and fraught ethical battle of self-worth and self-actualization as an AEW wrestler (does he even go here?). Unfortunately, something tells me that MJF and his Pinnacle friends (are FTR even in The Pinnacle still?) will interfere with Wardlow and prevent him from winning the title. Which will suck for Wardlow, but at least he’ll finally get to punch Shawn Spears in the face!

Hangman Adam Page is a fighting World Champion. Last week, he proved that when he put his title on the line against a crowd favorite, Dante Martin. Of course, Adam Cole -the losing Adam- didn’t like that he got skipped over for a title match despite having lost to the champ less than 24 hours before. But if there is one thing Adam Cole has, it’s lots of friends, so he challenged the champion to a six-man tag match. It seemed like Cole would pick The Young Bucks to be on his team (MIND GAMES), but The Bucks refused (good for them), and Cole had to pretend that reDRagon was his pick all along. Hangman chose the Tag Team Champions, Jurassic Express because he ain’t no dummy. This one feels like it is primed for maximum shenanigans and chaos.

The TBS Champion has been through seemingly everyone in the women’s division, but it looks like she’s circling back to beat everyone up again. Anna Jay tried to interfere and help her friend Tay Conti defeat the champ, but it didn’t work. It did piss Jade off though, and it looks like her sights are back on Anna. Although, maybe Anna just wanted a lil kiss? I can’t blame her.

Other things to keep an eye on:

-With William Regal’s blessing and guidance, Bryan Danielson & Jon Moxley will take on the Best Friends Chuck Taylor & Wheeler Yuta. Maybe Regal will say a few nice things about Moxley if they win. Or maybe he’ll just talk more about how great Danielson is.

-Chris Jericho has a new faction. I’m sure we’ll hear ALL about it tonight.

-FTR fired Tully Blanchard and hinted at a new manager...could we get more hints or maybe even a reveal tonight?

