- Your daily Cody Rhodes/WWE update: Wrestling Observer says Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins was still listed internally for WrestleMania as of last Friday. Dave Meltzer sense was that what played out on Raw last night means Cody is “probably still in but not a lock.”
- “There doesn’t appear to be any heat on” Ridge Holland for Big E’s broken neck, says PWTorch’s Wade Keller. Holland “handled himself well” after the incident, and Keller’s sources told him it was being treated as “accidents happen.”
- On the Sunday Night’s Main Event podcast, Meltzer says WWE wants to put the Steiner Brothers into the Hall of Fame as a team this year, but it depends on whether Scott will agree. If not, they’ll induct Rick as a singles act.
- WWE filmed some vignettes for Elias’ return to Raw, according to Fightful Select, but their source also told the site that “doesn’t really mean anything until firm plans are set.” A name change was also pitched, but it’s not known what that was.
- Former ROH Women’s champ Rok-C has now officially signed with WWE, per PW Insider.
