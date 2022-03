Speculating on the rumors surrounding pro wrestling is a favored pastime of many fans, perhaps second only to actually watching the matches. In this daily column, we take a look at the latest rumors being churned out by the pro wrestling rumor mill.

Important reminder: Rumors are just that — rumors. None of this has been confirmed as fact, it’s just circulating around the pro wrestling rumor mill. We track rumor accuracy in a weekly feature called Rumor Look Back you can find here. Remember, take it all with a grain of salt.

Rumors for the Day:

According to Fightful Select, Cody Rhodes has multiple offers on the table from multiple pro wrestling companies. Apparently one AEW EVP just last week believed Cody is WWE bound and will wrestle Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 38.

Ringside News claims they were told “Raw is the worst mess it’s ever been” right now.

Per PW Insider, Vince McMahon was extra hands on with Friday Night SmackDown this past week and that’s what led to a number of changes in the show throughout the day.

Fightful says Scorpio Sky’s TNT title win was planned as far back as late 2021, and Cody Rhodes’ departure didn’t affect anything in that regard.

They also say Fallah Bahh has finished up with Impact Wrestling.

If you have heard of any interesting rumors that you’d like to add, feel free to post them in the comments section below. Just remember they are rumors and not confirmed as fact, so please take them as such. And check our weekly Rumor Look Back here to keep track of how often rumors turn out to be correct.